From upscale bowling alley to lip-smacking food, The Game Ranch in Mumbai is the perfect place to unwind

Buddha Bowl |

Ensconced in the upscale Powai, The Game Ranch, a gaming resto-lounge, puts forth an earthy appeal with wooden furniture in warm shades of beige, brown, and fawn. It is created and curated by charismatic and enterprising restaurateur Prasuk Jain.

The representation of horses in a stable, faux animal heads mounted on the walls, raunchy music, and other detailing give the guests the feel of being in the Wild West, far away from the bustle of a city. Its bait though would be the bowling alley that draws youngsters and young adults alike. Its extended alfresco area is designed to uplift your mood with casual seating, wine barrels, cowboy statues and a fresh, lively vibe.

Homemade Nachos |

Chocolate Hazelnut Mud Cake |

Their grazing platters are relevant for gaming enthusiasts whose focus leans on the bowling alley while they just drop in at the table to pick on nachos or assorted tandoori platter. The resto-lounge livens it up with American, South American, and Mexican cuisines with the unmissable wood-fired pizzas.

How could one skip exciting cocktails like The Marilyn and Tennesse? The former delivers a tangy kick of orange juice mingled in whisky, honey, ginger syrup with orange essential oil, and orange blossom water. The latter incorporates the first flush of Darjeeling tea syrup, fresh citrus, mint, and carbonated water with whisky. Mocktail fans must try their in-house Bloody Mary mix called Ranch Mary. It is made with cherry tomato, hot sauce and liquid smoke or Raspberry, and grapefruit gimlet. It is topped with vanilla whipped cream.

Watermelon feta cheese salad |

Stuffed black arancini of wild black rice filled with mushroom ragout and mozzarella cheese when dipped in tomato sauce was heavenly in every bite. The Four-cheese Pizza is a veritable treat for cheese lovers like me — mozzarella, goat cheese, yellow cheddar and parmesan strived to entice my gustatory organs. Our next order of Red Bean Crispy Cottage Cheese Burger with chipotle mayo, sweet pickle and sharp cheddar cheese enthused the palate like no other.

Gardenia Sandwich filled with avocado, sundried tomato, basil, rocket lettuce, onion and feta in multigrain bread was followed by Mac and Cheese from the pasta section that came with soft cottage cheese and truffle oil. There are plenty of choices for non-vegetarians as well. There’s BBQ Pulled chicken burger, Lobster Thermidor, Pepperoni Italian style, Tandoori non-veg platter, and more. We wound up our meal with Chocolate hazelnut mud cake and The Texas Treat for that overload of dark chocolate.

Mac & Cheese |

If racy music, zesty platters and old-American-style shindig are your idea of fun and glee, you will love this place. Live grill counters and barbecues enhance that old wild-west experience. The Game Ranch promises to pep up your mood once you breeze into this cultural milieu which is a one-stop destination for quirky tipples, a 300-point game and toothsome delights — everything that the guests can put their hands on to get an enchanting experience!

Price for two: Rs 1500+ (excluding alcohol)