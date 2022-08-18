From diamond to navratna: Hottest bridal jewellery trends

Jewellery has been traditionally an inherent part of Indian culture and marriages. They carry ethnic, religious, and spiritual values. No Indian wedding is complete without the bride’s beauty enhanced by different types of jewels. A few regions and culture-specific pieces of jewellery have been part of tradition for years, such as the mangalsutra. However, with the integration of different Indian cultures, there is a cosmopolitan change in the wedding jewellery as a bride from Tamil Nadu can be spotted donning Punjabi 'kalire' or a bride from Rajasthan can be seen wearing a Kashmiri jewel. Here are the few trends that the brides are opting for in the current scenario:

The rise and rise of diamond bridal jewellery

They say diamonds are a girl's best friend. This is the case in India's bridal jewellery trends, as cultural jewellery is enhanced through the infusion of a diamond. As an example of modernity meeting cultural design, the infinity mangalsutra worn by Alia Bhatt consisting of eight diamonds (that symbolise eternity) is just an example of many such infusions and experiments that have become extremely popular. Diamonds are pretty popular but are equally expensive.

Back to the basics: Kundan Jewellery

Historically, Kundan jewellery has been trendy in India. It is made by setting uncut or semi-polished diamonds onto a gold base. The jewellery dates back 2500 years and is still one of the country's most popular choices of ornaments by brides. Since the clothing of an Indian bride often has heavy detailing, Kundan jewellery matches perfectly with it, thereby giving a stunning effect to the bride's overall wedding-day look.

The minimalistic design: Pearl Jewellery

India, one of the oldest civilisations on the planet, has traces of pearl jewellery dating back hundreds of years. There were a few decades of low demand, the pearl jewellery has been reinvented, and natural shape pearls are becoming a choice for brides that opt for a minimalistic design (such as those that opt to don unconventional peach or white in different wedding functions).

Customisation and picking up designs from history

With a rich heritage of almost 5000 years, the jewellery designs of India are as old as the country's history. With a wide range of customisation options available, brides can pick and choose designs that were donned and worn by Maharanis and Princesses a few hundred and even thousands of years ago. There is also the option of reinventing heirloom jewellery with sentimental and traditional value for a bride. For instance, the Maharani Haar is an extremely popular piece of jewellery preferred by brides to have that royal look on their D-Day.

Experimenting is the key

Many contemporary designs have been popular in the past few years, so experimenting is the key to getting the perfect bridal jewellery look. Flower-based jewellery designs, shoulder dust earrings, tennis bracelets, bridal chokers and layered necklaces are a few of the examples which have been extremely popular among the brides in the country. Navratan Haar, meaning a necklace made of nine stones, can match any colour and design and truly makes a bride the showstopper of the night.

Summing up

Since jewellery has been part of the Indian culture and tradition for a long time, there is a lot of emotion attached. The trends have been ever-evolving, and the geographic and regional boundaries are blurred. The trends discussed in this article included only five of the many other popular choices brides make.

(Anila Sharma, Programme Leader, Fashion Design, AAFT Online)