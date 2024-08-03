From Couch Potatoes To Marathon Runners: Transformative Power Of Discipline And Motivation

Prem Rajani, managing partner of the law firm Rajani Associates, quips that he went literally “from the sofa to the streets.” The former couch potato now runs thrice every week and is a marathon participant.

The grief of losing a loved one propelled his wife Kiran to a running group, but she has stayed on the course and now considers this strenuous exercise her “happy zone.” Like Prem, she is a marathon runner too.

Twenty one-year-old filmmaking graduate Paarth Idnani has incorporated workouts into his daily routine and visits his building society’s gym every morning at 7 am for the “adrenaline rush that it gives me.”

On the other hand, businessman Viren Patel grins wryly, “The only time I go to the gym is when I have to renew my membership fees. I simply cannot work it into my life.”

So why is it that some of us simply give up when it comes to structured physical activity? Stressful schedules, conflicting claims on our time and energy and sometimes simple ennui are to be blamed. Yet there are also those who remain amped up about regularly hitting the gym, those who would rather run an actual marathon instead of a Netflix marathon. What keeps them ticking?

Paarth says each member of his family keeps him motivated. The content coordinator reveals, “I have picked up everything I feel they do right. My eldest sister goes to the gym every day, and so do I. My dad walks barefoot on the grass daily and post my workout I join him. Thereafter, I go home and accompany my mom as we both focus on our breathing and chant Om and God’s name. And thanks to my other sister, I have become super aware of the nutrients in the food I'm consuming and the importance of eight hours of sleep. I'm in bed by 11 pm.”

The youngster says that many people his age lose motivation because they don't see instant results. “My motivation hasn't lapsed however,” he maintains, “because I'm clear that I don't want the biggest muscles or an 8-pack. I can see the results I want -- my body clock is set to wake up by 7 am, I feel fit and my overall mood is happy and productive.”

Paarth doesn't deny the importance of discipline to buttress or even replace motivation. He narrates, “My chachu Vickky told me, ‘Paarth, talent is nothing without discipline and discipline itself is a talent that you should have.’ This statement really left an impact on me. Now I am disciplined about hitting the gym everyday and sometimes even compensate by working out on Sunday. There is an inextinguishable fire in me, so my long-term plan is to make workouts, meditation, and sport integral to my lifestyle.”

Kiran Rajani too has farsighted plans. She wants to be part of her running group “till I am alive.” The mother of two reveals, “When I lost my brother, I was very depressed. I did not feel like living. My coach Savio Sir pushed me into running, and I have never looked back since. Running is my stress buster and it really helped me to get out of my depression. I am the most positive person in my group today.”

Kiran says the urge to meet and run with her entire group, called the Savio Stars, keeps her well motivated. “My motivation does not lapse,” she asserts, “Running has become a part and parcel of my life. But, yes, I keep the fires stoked with my dedication or discipline. I make sure I sleep early and rise early, I pay heed to my smart watch which tracks my health parameters, and us running companions keep inspiring each other. So I don't find sticking to my running schedules a struggle at all.”

Prem shares this fervour for running. “I’ve been running for more than 10 years now, and I still look forward to hitting the roads three times a week.” A health scare provided the initial motivation, he reveals. “In December 2012, my cholesterol was a little elevated. My hyper wife took me to the family doctor who brought it under control but gave me a choice – change my lifestyle or continue medicating. I opted for the first. Today, I may still find it a struggle to wake up early in the morning, but what motivates me to continue running is firstly the adrenaline rush, secondly, the camaraderie of our group, and thirdly, the feel-good factor.”

Prem sagaciously points out that both discipline and motivation are important for sustaining physical activity over the years. He credits certain contributory factors. “It’s extremely important to hire a qualified trainer for whatever activity you do, be it running, swimming, yoga or any racket sport.” He says. “And, at least for me, buddies are most important if one wants to follow any exercise routine. The banter and fun amongst our small group of runners keeps us going. Now, for many of us, running is an addiction. This addiction brings with it motivation and discipline.”