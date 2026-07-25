From 5K To 3 Lakh Followers! Gen-Z Protester Turns National Sensation With His TikTok-Style Viral Videos On Instagram

While thousands of students have been taking to the streets over the NEET paper leak controversy, one Delhi-based content creator has quietly become one of the internet's most recognisable faces of the movement. Abhinav Bisht, better known on Instagram as @issac1rl, has gone from a relatively unknown creator to a viral sensation, thanks to his humorous, TikTok-inspired videos filmed right in the middle of the protests.

Meet the creator behind the viral protest reels

Unlike traditional protest coverage, Bisht's content captures the demonstrations through a distinctly Gen-Z lens. Instead of lengthy speeches or political commentary, he blends trending Instagram Reel and TikTok-style formats with scenes from the protest site, creating content that is both entertaining and instantly shareable.

Joined by his friends, the Delhi-based creator recreates popular internet trends while documenting life on the ground. His videos feature the seriousness of the ongoing demonstrations with light-hearted editing styles, making them widely relatable to younger audiences.

His Instagram bio perfectly reflects his approach: "Mauj masti nahi rukni chaiye🥰✌🏻."

Millions of views and a massive follower jump

As the protests gained momentum online, so did Bisht's popularity. He has been uploading multiple videos every day, with several clips crossing millions of views within hours of being posted.

According to reports, his Instagram following has skyrocketed from around 5,000 followers to nearly 3.7 lakh (370K) in just a short span. His YouTube channel, where he also livestreams, currently has over 3.48K subscribers.

While little is publicly known about the creator beyond his online presence, his rapid rise reflects how social media creators are reshaping the way political and social movements are documented and consumed online.

The protests continue to dominate online conversations

Bisht's popularity has unfolded alongside the nationwide outrage over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy. The student-led demonstrations, spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), culminated in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, following weeks of protests centred around alleged examination irregularities.