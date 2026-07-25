'Voh Bhi Majbur Honge': Viral Mumbai Model Rhiya Ahir Reacts To Gen-Z Protesters Calling Journalist 'Loser' During NEET Paper Leak Protest

Rhiya Ahir, the Mumbai-based model who recently went viral after standing in front of a police van during the student protests, has appealed to demonstrators to keep the movement peaceful. Reacting to a viral clip of a journalist being heckled during a live broadcast, Ahir urged protesters not to direct their anger at reporters, saying they were simply doing their jobs.

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Rhiya Ahir appeals for respect towards journalists

Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old shared a video requesting supporters of the movement to refrain from insulting members of the media. She stressed that while protesters have every right to raise their voices, journalists on the ground may not always have the freedom to speak for themselves.

She said, "I would like to add one thing, which is very important for everyone who is supporting this movement, who is being a part of it with utmost dignity, passion, and sincerity for the nation and the students – please don't bully the reporters."

Referring to the viral clip, she added, "I came across this one reel; ek reporter ko sabne ghera hua hai aur unhe bohat galat cheez bol rahe hai, 'loser' bol rahe hai, kafi saare cheeze bol rahe hai. We have a right, we have a voice, but probably unke pas awaz nhi hai. He's just doing his homework, and voh bhi majbur honge. He's someone's dad."

Ahir further reminded protesters that peaceful demonstrations should remain the core principle of the movement. "Please don't do this. This is not what we stand for, and this is not who we are. In a lot of interviews, I have mentioned this, but it did not come out in the final that the operational word of this entire movement that comes before the protest is peaceful, so please let's just keep a focus on the peaceful protest and not deter from it by people."

What happened with the journalist?

Ahir's remarks came after a video from Mumbai's Shivaji Park went viral online, showing reporter Kapil Raut being surrounded by a group of young protesters during a live television broadcast. In the clip, some demonstrators repeatedly called the journalist a "loser" while interrupting his reporting. Despite the disturbance, Raut continued his live coverage without reacting to the taunts.

Check out the viral clip below:

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The incident quickly sparked debate across social media. While some users criticised mainstream media coverage of the protests, many others expressed concern over the treatment of journalists working on the ground, arguing that reporters should be allowed to carry out their duties safely regardless of differing opinions.