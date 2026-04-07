From 1.27 Cr Dhuns To E-Bike Gifts: Inside Mumbai’s Mega 'Jain Spiritual Concert' | Instagram @venus.shah_

Mumbai recently played host to one of the grandest Jain spiritual gatherings as ‘Mahavir Mahanaad’ brought together thousands of devotees in a powerful celebration of faith, music and community. Organised on the auspicious occasion of Bhagwan Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, the event transformed into a soulful confluence of prayers, chants and cultural performances.

Held in the presence of revered spiritual leader Param Namramuni Gurudev, the gathering saw attendees immersed in devotion through melodious dhuns and live singing performances. The atmosphere was elevated further by a remarkable choir presentation, where young students from Look N Learn Jain Gyan Dham and various pathshalas collectively completed an astounding 1.27 crore chants dedicated to Bhagwan Mahavir, leaving the audience deeply moved.

The event also witnessed the presence of key political figures, including Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde, who addressed the gathering. During the occasion, an announcement was made regarding the inauguration of a dedicated animal hospital, reinforcing the Jain philosophy of compassion towards all living beings.

In a notable gesture of community support, 108 e-bikes were distributed to Mumbai’s iconic dabbawalas, acknowledging their relentless service to the city. Adding an emotional touch to the evening, children performed a heartfelt drama titled “Always Care,” centred around empathy for animals, which resonated strongly with the audience.

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Visuals from the event, now circulating widely on social media, capture the sheer scale and spiritual energy of the gathering. With a blend of devotion, cultural expression and meaningful initiatives, Mahavir Mahanaad stood out as a truly memorable celebration in Mumbai’s spiritual calendar.