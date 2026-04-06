'In 2 Years, Will Be Ready To Marry': Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Reveals His Marriage Plans; Says He Wants Enough Money | Instagram

Renowned sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is currently riding high on the success of his ongoing India tour, delivering back-to-back sold-out performances across cities. Amid the musical hype, a candid moment from his recent podcast appearance has caught the internet’s attention, this time, not for his music, but for his honest take on marriage and life planning.

During a conversation with YouTuber Prakhar Gupta, Rishab spoke about whether he faces any pressure from his family to settle down. Responding with clarity, the musician shared that he has a personal timeline in mind but wants to achieve certain milestones first.

“I need to buy a home first, need to get a nice car & in two years I will be ready to get married,” he said, highlighting his focus on financial stability before taking the next step.

The sitarist also opened up about his long-term vision of fatherhood, revealing that he hopes to become a parent by the age of 30. Emphasising the importance of being present, he added, “By 30, I want to be a dad, and I want to be a young, available father. And by that I mean, I don't want to be like touring. I want to be secure, like there should be enough money in the bank that I would say I don't want this anymore, I want to spend time with my kid.”

His perspective has resonated with many online, especially younger audiences who value balancing ambition with personal life. Meanwhile, Rishab continues to captivate audiences on his India tour, having already completed seven successful shows. The final leg of his tour is scheduled to take place in Chandigarh (April 10), Kolkata (April 12), and Delhi (April 19).