Rishab Sharma's Exudes Grace In Royal Looks For India Tour; Ethnic Looks & 'Shiva' Themed Mehendi Adorned Hands—Pictures

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 04, 2026
Renowned sitarist and composer Rishab Sharma is making headlines for his ongoing record-breaking India tour.
While his shows are drewing large number of audience, Rishab is also making his appearance as striking as his performances.
Recently the sitarist dropped pictures from his blockbuster Pune show where he was seen wearing a traditional ensemble by Jigar Mali.
His mehendi adorned hands with intricate Shiva elements stood out from his look.
He paired the ensemble with royal jewellery by Mahesh Notandass & shoes by Ziko.
The musician is currently on his India tour, delivering packed shows across the states.
Further, he will perform in Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Kolkata & Delhi.