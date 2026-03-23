Rishab Sharma Applies Mehendi On His Hands Before His Concerts; Here's The Reason Why | Instagram @curly.tales

Renowned sitarist and composer Rishab Sharma is not just making waves for his record-breaking concerts but also for a unique pre-performance ritual that has intrigued fans. The musician, currently on his India tour, delivered a packed show in Mumbai on March 20 and Pune on March 22, following a successful performance in Bengaluru, with Hyderabad and Jaipur next on the list.

While his music continues to captivate audiences, a viral clip from a podcast moderated by Kamiya Jani has brought attention to his lesser-known tradition, applying mehendi on his hands before every concert.

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Opening up on the unique tradition, Rishab shared, “It's sort of like a ritual, I feel like it blesses my hands. It feels like I borrow energy from Shiv Ji and I hope that whatever I play in surrender will come out well and will impress him.” His words highlight a deep spiritual connection, as he credits the practice for grounding him before stepping on stage.

In a lighter moment, the musician added humor to the conversation, saying, “Meri team mera mazak udati hain, they say, it means that your future mother-in-law doesn't love you.”

For his Mumbai concert, Rishab took the ritual a step further by applying specially designed mehendi dedicated to Lord Shiva. Close-up images shared on his social media featured intricate elements such as a trishul, damru, third eye with bhasma, crescent moon, and a snake, each deeply associated with Shiv Mahadev.

The Mumbai concert also turned into a star-studded affair. Deepika Padukone attended the event, reportedly accompanied by her mother-in-law, Anju Bhavnani, and sister-in-law, Ritika Bhavnani. Tara Sutaria, Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor also graced the show.