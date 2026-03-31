Grand Mahavir Jayanti Procession Spreads Message Of Unity In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bhagwan Mahavir Jayanti was celebrated with great enthusiasm and religious fervour in the city on Tuesday, as thousands of devotees took part in a grand procession organised by the Bhagwan Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav Samiti under the Sakal Jain Samaj.

The procession began from Paithan Gate and moved through key parts of the city, spreading the message of unity, peace, and social responsibility. The main highlight of the event was a series of colourful tableaux based on the theme “My City, My Responsibility".

Several tableaux carried messages of social harmony, environmental protection, and the need for a clean city. Devotees raised slogans like “Jio Aur Jine Do” and “Bhagwan Mahavir Ki Jai", creating a vibrant and devotional atmosphere across the route.

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Large numbers of Jain devotees, dressed in traditional attire, joined the celebrations. Jain saints also participated in the procession, adding to the spiritual significance of the event.

Young boys and girls were seen on decorated chariots, while many others danced to the beats of drums, dhol, and tasha. Idols of Bhagwan Mahavir were placed on the chariots along with the tableaux, drawing attention from onlookers.

Several prominent leaders and public representatives were present during the procession. These included Rajendra Darda, Sanjay Shirsat, Atul Save, and city mayor Sameer Rajurkar, along with other dignitaries and community leaders.

The event concluded peacefully, leaving behind a strong message of unity, non-violence, and collective responsibility among citizens.