Grand Mahavir Jayanti Procession To Begin From Paithan Gate In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Tomorrow | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Bhagwan Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav Samiti, under the aegis of Sakal Jain Samaj, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, will organise a grand procession to mark Bhagwan Mahavir Jayanti today, Mar 31.

The procession will begin from Paithan Gate at 8am. Vehicle processions will also be organised from various places, including Ramnagar, Raja Bazar Jain Mandir, Mahavir Bhavan, Vimalnath Jain Mandir, Cidco N-3 Royal Group, Cidco N-9, Mukundwadi, Pundliknagar, Cantonment, Waluj, Pandharpur and other areas. A cycle rally will be organised from Rashtra Sant Tarunsagarji Maharaj Chowk, Seven Hills.

All these processions will reach the Mahavir Flyover at 7am. Sakal Jain Samaj president Rajendra Darda will hoist the flag there. Flag hoisting will also take place at Uttamchand Thole Digambar Jain Hostel, Osmanpura, at 7.15am and at Guru Ganeshnagar at 7.30am.

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The grand procession from Paithan Gate at 8am will see participation from saints of the Sakal Jain Samaj, people’s representatives and devotees. The procession will include tableaux and palanquins. Organisers have appealed to people to participate in large numbers.

Various programmes have been organised over the past few days to mark Bhagwan Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav. Blood donation camps were organised at Jalna Road, Cidco N-3 and other places on Sunday. In all, 134 donors donated blood at these camps. The camps were organised under the guidance of Prakash Patni, Babasaheb Kalamkar, Lalit Gandhi, Sachin Jaiswal, Pawan Dhokha, Animesh Kankriya and others.

Various cultural programmes were also organised. Winners of competitions were given prizes during a function held at Hirakaka Ground on Sunday.