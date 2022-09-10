Five things to keep in mind before bringing a pet home

Are you planning to get a pet home? A cute little kitten or a fluffy pup... If you are a first-time pet parent, you must consider the following before bringing a pet home.

1. Comfy bed: A nice comfortable bed will go a long way to help your pet sleep. The bed need not be fluffy and soft, as long as it's what the dog or cat needs, it's fine. Opt for an elevated, durable bed with PVC-coated fabric. This will keep them cool during the summer.

2. Research the breed you want: There might be several fluffballs vying for your attention, but don't give into temptation and make an informed choice. After all, you are taking on the responsibility of another living being. You don't want to regret it later. Look for breeds that are suitable for your needs and also the climate that you reside in. Many breeds aren't people or child-friendly, you might need to evaluate that before getting such breeds home.

3. A sturdy leash: You might not choose to use one when you are taking your pet for a walk in your society compound, but for far away walks, have a leash on. This is for your pet's safety and also those around him/her.

4. Pet care: Make sure you have access to a vet to an animal hospital in cases of emergencies. Today, several apps offer various pet care options – health checkups, daily essentials, etc. Download one in case you need to use it during a crisis.

5. Pet-proofing your home: Once the kitten or pup arrives, your home will not be just your home. It's the pet's home too and you need to make design tweaks to make it a comfortable place for them. Get your furniture pet-proofed. If you have too many rooms, keep the unused ones locked. Add baby doors if you want to keep them away from certain rooms or sections of the house.

