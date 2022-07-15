Plants to avoid if you have pets at home

Many times it so happens that we forget to pet-proof our homes. While you might be fond of gardening and decking up your homes with several plants, they might not always be suitable for your pets. Here are some plants which should be kept at bay from your pets.

Amaryllis: This stunning flower with bright lily-like flowers can ramp up any home décor. However, it is not it is harmful for pets and is toxic to all animals. The plants contains phenanthridine alkaloids, which can cause vomiting or excessive saliva generation, if ingested by the pet. Other symptoms include diarrhoea, sore stomach, drop in blood pressure.



Daffodils: This is especially risky to have if you have a cat, dog or a bird. The plant contains toxins like lycorine and glycosides. Ingesting daffodils in large quantity can lead to diarrhoea, drooling, tremors, and vomiting in dogs. In cats it can cause breathing problem and arrhythmia, while birds can suffer from seizures.

Lilies: The side-effects of eating lily will depend the type of the plant. Common side-effects in cats, dogs, and birds include digestive tract problem, irritation in the mouth, nausea and vomiting. Tiger lilies are especially fatal for your cat. They can lead to kidney failure.



Hydrangea: The plant contains cyanogenic glycoside that can lead to breathing problems, diarrhoea, and vomiting. At times, dogs could feel depressed, lose appetite, fatigue or fever. Cats can experience seizures.

Tulips: The toxins found in tulips – lactones and alkaloids – can cause nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting, and excessive drooling. Tulip poisoning can death in rabbits and birds. In horses, it can lead to an increase in heart rate, colic, and jaundice.

Marigolds: They are a part of almost all Indian celebrations and festivals. However, they aren't exactly pet-friendly. It can lead to skin irritation in cats and dogs.