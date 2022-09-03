Five ways to improve your pet’s sleep

Set a routine: It’s important to help set a time and follow it every day so that your pets understand when it’s time to go to bed. Engaging in night-time activities like taking your pet for a potty or loo break before going to sleep, taking the pet for a walk, etc. will let the pet know that it is time to sleep.

Exercise sessions: Your pet will not be able to sleep in the night if s/he sleeps a lot during the day. Hence, taking your pet for regular walks or runs is important. Not only does it help them stay fit, but it also makes them less lethargic.

Comfortable place: Ensure that your pet sleeps on a comfortable bed and a well-lit place. If your pet is prone to muscle aches or is ageing, s/he might need a softer bed. Also ensure the temperature of the room is suitable for the pet — not too warm, not too cold, depending on the breed you have.

Essential oils and medicines: If your pet has severe sleep problems, using essential oils might help. Oils like CBD and lavender have a calming effect on pets just like they have on humans. There are also sleeping medicines available that will help your pet sleep. However, before using either, consult the vet to check if they suit your pet.

Underlying health conditions: If you notice sudden sleep disruption in your pet and it continues for a while, get a health check-up done. At times, sleep problems can be an indication of certain illnesses.