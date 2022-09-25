Five foods that are poisonous for your pet

Pic: Freepik

There are times when we are tempted to feed our furry babies the food that we are eating. Though there are human foods that can be given to pets, there are certain which are toxic for them. These foods can cause severe health problems if consumed by pets. Here are some of them:

Chocolate, Coffee and Caffeine: All of them contain methylxanthines, which are found in cacao seeds. When they are consumed by pets, it can cause vomiting, dysentery, breathing problems, palpitations, excessive thirst and urination, seizures, tremors, and in some cases, death. Dark chocolate is especially harmful to pets.

Citrus: Fruits, leaves, stems, seeds, etc, of a citrus plant, contain citric acid, which can lead to central nervous system depression if congested in large quantities. However, eating fruit in small portions might not cause such severe problems except an upset stomach.

Raw/Undercooked Meat, Eggs and Bones: Raw meat and eggs contain Salmonella and E. coli, which are types of bacteria and are harmful to pets as well as humans. Raw eggs contain avidin, an enzyme that affects the absorption of biotin. This in turn affects the skin and fur of the pet. Though pets like to chew bones, it might lead to injury if the pet were to consume a bone splinter. Pet parents need to monitor their pets if they are chewing bones.

Salt and Salty Snacks: Your pet might give you puppy eyes while you are munching on chips or other packaged food, don’t fall into that trap and feed them what you are eating. Consuming salt in large quantities can lead to excessive thirst and urination. In some pets, it can lead to sodium poisoning. Symptoms of your pet having consumed too much salt include vomiting, diarrhoea, seizures, an increase in body temperature, and tremors.

Nuts: Nuts like almonds, walnuts, and pecans are high in fats and oil. These fats can lead to vomiting, dysentery, and in some cases, pancreatitis.