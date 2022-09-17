Five tips to keep your pets happy and healthy

Pic: Freepik

Just like humans, seasonal changes can affect our furry companions as well. However, there are ways in which pet parents can keep them happy and healthy during season change. Here are some of them:

Exercise: Irrespective of what the weather is, exercise is a must for your pet. A daily walk or run will keep them active and healthy. It will also allow them time to spend outdoors and get fresh air.

Temperature check: This must be a common practice for all seasons. A temperature check shouldn’t be done just when the pet is sick. If there’s constant fluctuation in the temperature, consult a vet and get the pet checked. It might be a sign of undiagnosed illness.

Nutrition: Ensure that your pet is eating healthy food. If your pet needs extra supplementation get them prescribed from their vet. Also, make seasonal fruits and foods a part of your pet’s daily diet.

Grooming: Engage in a grooming session with your pet. Grooming includes trimming nails, brushing fur, and giving baths. Make massage also a part of the grooming session once in a while.

Affection: Nothing beats your hugs and cuddles for your pet. Shower them with love. Not only does this strengthen the emotional connection with your pet, but it also improves their social skills with other animals and humans.