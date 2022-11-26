FIFA World Cup 2022 : Watch it live from the skies

Football fans travelling with Etihad Airways may watch every FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, game live in the air on Etihad's E-BOX entertainment channels Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra.

The wide-body aircraft used by the airline to fly between its hub in Abu Dhabi and destinations in Europe, North America, Australia, Asia, and Africa are equipped with the live TV service. For the duration of December 18, 2022, Etihad Airways will run six daily flights between Abu Dhabi and Doha in order to accommodate the significant increase in tourists visiting the area.

"Showing live football matches is an extension of Etihad's extensive live tv programming and in-flight entertainment. Many football fans from across the world will be flying to the region for the first time, and we look forward to extending our renowned Arabian hospitality to these guests," said Terry Daly, Executive Director Guest Experience, Brand and Marketing, Etihad Airways.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Football League are two more international sporting events that Etihad's guests can stream in addition to the live football (NFL). Additionally, live international news networks and the newest Hollywood, Bollywood, and other films are available on Etihad's E-BOX.

The Airline Passenger Experience Association has given Etihad Airways the 2022 Passenger Choice Award for Best Entertainment in the Middle East (APEX). The world's top-rated travel planning tool, TripIt from Concur, and APEX once again teamed up to collect anonymous passenger feedback based on unbiased, third-party passenger feedback and insights for the award.

For the 2022 Awards, more than 600 airlines from around the world's passengers assessed approximately one million flights on a five-star scale. Passengers had the option to anonymously rate five sub categories on the same screen: seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment, and Wi-Fi. In less than 15 seconds, airline passengers can quickly rate their journey using a single screen.