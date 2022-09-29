FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week: Fashion maestro Shahab Durazi returns to ramp after 12 years

Shahab Durazi |

The Fashion Design Council of India announces the return of Fashion Maestro and celebrated designer Shahab Durazi as the FDCI Showcase of the season in Mumbai between October 12-16, 2022 at the Jio World Convention Centre.

With an illustrious career spanning over three decades, Shahab will be presenting a retrospective of his eponymous label ‘Shahab Durazi’ dating back to approximately ten years. The collection will be an expression of the unique craft that the master courtier stands for. It will transcend season, gender, and genre, while attempting to address the ever-evolving role of style and elegance in a fashion system that thrives on rapid change.

Commenting on his upcoming fashion showcase Shahab Durazi said, “It’s always an exciting feeling to showcase on an esteemed platform like FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week, and I am happy to be doing this as the FDCI Showcase Designer of the season. The capsule collection will endorse slow fashion and the relevance of timelessness that defies the concept of trends and promotes classic couture with contemporary nuances. As it has always been, the hope with this collection too is to consciously create a distinctive space for western couture that’s indisputably based on a unique aesthetic."

Shahab’s capsule collection will create a sense of nostalgia with pieces (both for men and women) reminiscent of the 40s and 50s: an era known for its vintage chic. The collection will also be complemented with an assortment of accessories.

Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), is the apex body of fashion design in India, represented by over 400 members. Its prime objective is to propagate the business of fashion. It says that it stays true to its commitment to promote the ‘Make in India’ label as handlooms take centre stage, in a country, who’s heritage is soaked in the flavours of indigenous crafts.