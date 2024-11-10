Fan Wars: While IPL Often Turns Homes Into Battlegrounds, It Also Plays Vital Role In Bringing Families Together

Brothers Bhushan and Dhwanil Warge (Right), Mumbai-based father-son duo, Mahesh and Naksh Gohil (Left) |

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to enter into its 18th year. A few days back, all teams announced retained players before mega auction scheduled on November 24 and 25.

IPL is not just a cricket tournament. In a nation that loves cricket, it has played a crucial role in bringing families together — grandparents, parents, children watching the matches together is a common sight during IPL. Meals are planned accordingly and notes are exchanged at the end — even if the members support different teams.

Take the example of this Mumbai-based father-son duo, Mahesh and Naksh Gohil. Mahesh supports Kolkata Knight Riders, while Naksh prefers Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Hence, whenever the two teams are playing against each other, their home turns into a battelground. “I used to support Mumbai Indians, but since Virat Kohli became my favourite player, I started supporting him and RCB. My father always roots for KKR, because at one time he worked with Shah Rukh Khan. However, when other teams — apart from RCB and KKR — play, our whole family including my sisters, watches them together without any fights,” Naksh expresses.

Gohils aren’t the only ones united by blood, divided by IPL. There are brothers Bhushan and Dhwanil Warge as well. Bhushan is from Mumbai Indians’ supporter, while the younger one, Dhwanil, is a hardcore Dhoni fan. So, whenever there’s MI and CSK face-off, there's a war waging in Warge household. “When you are in Mumbai, CSK and MI, IPL's el-classico is always a topic of discussion — in almost every home. The emotions are high when two of the most decorated teams play against each other. Me and my brother have been warring over it for years,” Bhushan says. “We are excited for the auction as we both are rooting for specific players to play for our favourite teams. Let’s see who will be happier after the auction.” But, there are also few families that love watching IPL but not necessarily support particular teams. “Me and my daughter support Mumbai Indians, so there’s no questions of team wars in our home. We two also enjoy other matches even if Mumbai isn’t playing,” says Tushar S. “I started watching cricket because of my father. So, it was a no-brainer that I would inherit the love for IPL from him. I am relieved we support the same team,” says his daughter, Shyna.

For the father-daughter duo, IPL is a mode of entertainment as it allows them to bond and enjoy a shared interest. Moreover, the IPL has had a profound social impact in India, inspiring young cricketers across the country and fostering a spirit of unity among fans. Each season brings together fans from diverse backgrounds, united by their love for cricket and support for their favourite teams. The league has also played a significant role in bridging the gap between urban and rural cricket fans, as the game becomes more accessible through digital streaming platforms. From a recent survey done by Star Sports in April 2024, even though Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the most successful teams of the league, with five titles each, Virat Kohli's RCB has the most number of followers across social media platforms. Which indicates, it doesn't matter whether a particular player is not in your city franchise, fans are still supporting him and his team.

Read Also IPL Auction 2025: Talking Points And Highlights Before The Mega Auction

The league’s ability to balance high-quality cricket with commercial success has made it a model for other sports leagues worldwide. While challenges remain, the IPL’s impact on cricket and its enduring popularity suggest that it will continue to shape the future of the sport for years to come.

There is no Substitute for IPL: Sandhu

India's former medium pacer Balwinder Singh Sandhu feels IPL has played a huge role in nurturing India's talent in the last 17 years. "We recently lost a test series against New Zealand. People can blame IPL, that it has a negative impact on our batsman and all. But that's wrong I feel. IPL and Test Cricket are two different aspects. Nowadays, people won't come with their families or friends to the stadium for a test match. But they will definitely enjoy an IPL match from the Stadium. IPL has given India so many talented cricketers. Due to IPL, most of the workers earn their bread and butter and it creates so many job opportunities. There is no substitute for IPL, so it will keep reaching new heights in future as well," Sandhu said. However, Sandhu, who is also a Member of 1983 World Cup winning squad feels, there should be no overdose of T20 cricket. Indian players must select the format as per their fitness and interest.