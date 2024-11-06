IPL Auction 2025: Talking Points And Highlights Before The Mega Auction

By: Aakash Singh | November 06, 2024
Saudi Arabia will be hosting IPL mega auction for the very first time in the heart city of Jeddah. Auction will be held on Nov 24 and 25.
Almost 1574 players have registered there name for IPL mega auction
The list includes 320 capped players, 1,224 uncapped players, and 30 players from Associate Nations.
Big names like Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer were released after retentions.
After being released by franchise players like Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Venkatesh Iyer,etc have registered for base price as 2 crore.
For the very first time Thomas Jack Draca an Italian player will be seen in auction pool
James Anderson has entered his name in the IPL auction for the very first time
Ben Stokes has opted out of IPL 2025
