F1 Star Charles Leclerc Enjoys Desi Food At Indian Restaurant 'Gymkhana' In London

Formula 1 stars are often asked about their favourite local dishes while travelling across the world, but Charles Leclerc had a different answer when the conversation turned to British food. Instead of naming fish and chips or a Sunday roast, the Ferrari driver couldn't stop talking about an Indian restaurant that left a lasting impression during his London visit.

During a chat with Sky Sports, Leclerc revealed that his best meal in London wasn't British at all. "I went to an Indian restaurant yesterday in London. It was incredible,” he said, naming Gymkhana.

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All About Gymkhana in London

Located in the heart of Mayfair, Gymkhana has become one of London's most acclaimed Indian restaurants. Since opening its doors in 2013, it has steadily built an international reputation, earning its first Michelin star within a year of launch before receiving its coveted second Michelin star in 2024.

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The restaurant draws inspiration from the historic gymkhana clubs of India, where aristocrats and sporting communities once gathered to dine, celebrate and socialise. That heritage is reflected throughout the restaurant, blending old-world elegance with rich Indian influences.

North Indian menu, elite cocktails & more

Its menu celebrates regional Indian flavours while leaning heavily towards North Indian cooking, with carefully selected influences from western and southern India. Rather than reinventing traditional recipes, Gymkhana focuses on bold spices, slow cooking and authentic techniques.

Among its signature dishes is the much-loved Keema Pao, inspired by the Irani cafés of Mumbai. The slow-cooked goat mince is prepared with aromatic spices, tomatoes and fenugreek before being served alongside buttery bread rolls, allowing diners to build each bite themselves.

Another standout is the restaurant's celebrated Wild Scottish Venison Biryani. Combining British produce with classic Indian dum-style cooking, the fragrant rice and tender venison are sealed beneath a delicate pastry crust before being opened tableside, preserving every layer of aroma and flavour.

Beyond the food, Gymkhana is equally known for its drinks programme. Guests can explore cocktails infused with Indian spices, an extensive gin selection, premium Champagnes and rare whiskies. Its intimate cocktail space, 42, continues the club-inspired theme while showcasing nostalgic Indian flavours in modern beverages.

The interiors are just as memorable as the menu. The ground floor features deep green tones and polished wood inspired by grand homes in Kolkata and Puducherry, while the lower level introduces warmer shades influenced by North Indian architecture. Vintage hunting trophies, antique décor and family heirlooms complete the immersive atmosphere.