Expert IVF Doctor In Mumbai, Dr. Hrishikesh Pai, Helps Many To Achieve Their Dreams Of Parenthood

Dr. Hrishikesh Pai, India's foremost IVF expert, shares a patient story of 38-year-old Mira, who approached him to overcome infertility. Advancements in assisted reproduction techniques make it possible to treat complex infertility issues. In this case, the patient had polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and a thin endometrial lining. It is difficult for PCOS/ PCOD patients to conceive .

After a thorough check-up and diagnosis, Dr. Pai recommended combining stem cell treatment and IVF for Mira. The use of stem cells in treating thin endometrium encourages the growth of thicker and healthier uterine lining, which is necessary for successful conception and pregnancy. Dr. Pai and his team performed both of these procedures on Mira in a planned manner. With the improvement in her endometrium lining, Dr. Pai initiated her ovulation treatment.

He prescribed medicines to stimulate her ovulation and monitored her condition for optimal egg production. The medical team at Dr. Pai's clinic collected the eggs and fertilized them with her partner's sperm in a laboratory. The medical team resolved Mira's concerns regarding her IVF treatment and offered comprehensive support.

They planted the healthiest embryo in Mira's uterus for development as planned. The IVF cycle was a success. Mira delivered healthy twins soon after she completed nine months. Mira and her family expressed gratitude and respect for Dr Hrishikesh Pai and his team.

Speaking on this case, Dr. Pai states,' Mira's case was complex as she was in her late thirties and had low ovarian reserve. Considering successful stem cell treatment in the past for patients with thin endometrium lining, I went ahead with the same for Mira. The treatments were successful with timely management and monitoring, and Mira delivered healthy twins. I am delighted with my efforts in treating Mira to bear children.'

About Dr. Hrishikesh Pai

Dr Hrishikesh Pai is a committed gynaecologist and IVF expert in India. He is one of the most dedicated doctors in the reproductive healthcare segment. Well-respected within the medical fraternity, Dr Pai offers valuable insights and expertise in IVF-ART. Even today, he actively participates in conferences and submits articles to various publications.

He is the president of FOGSI - Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecological Societies of India, Regional Trustee Asia of Oceania and International Federation of Gynecology & Obstetrics – FIGO.