7 Traditional Drinks To Serve Guests At Your Diwali Party

By: Rahul M | October 31, 2024
Classic Indian Masala Chai made with black tea powder, milk, and ginger, is ideal for a warm welcome during the festive season and is perfect to pair with Diwali snacks
All images from Canva
Thandai is a chilled and refreshing drink made with milk, almonds, saffron, rose water, and spices. It is a traditional festive favourite beverage!
Next, Badam Milk is a rich and creamy beverage made with milk, ground almonds, saffron, and cardamom, excellent for offering to guest
Nimbu Pani is a simple yet refreshing option for guests who prefer something light and savoury
Rose Lassi is a sweet drink that's cooling and fragrant. It’s perfect to balance out the richness of festive snacks
Next, you can explore creamy milkshakes like a Kesar Pista Milkshake for a mouthwatering and flavourful festive treat
Lastly, Aam Panna is a tangy and refreshing drink made from green mango pulp, blended with mint, cumin, and black salt. It offers a unique and cooling taste during Diwali party