Diwali Glam: 7 Trendy Makeup Looks Inspired By Bollywood Celebs

By: Rahul M | October 31, 2024
Still, figuring out how to glam up your Diwali look? Here are seven Bollywood actress-inspired makeup trends that can make you stand out at the festive celebration:
Sara Ali Khan | Instagram
If you are wearing soft and subtle colours, then opt for heavy blushy cheeks like Alia Bhatt to enhance your elegant appearance with pink glow
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
No-makeup makeup look dominated the beauty trend this year. Consider putting minimal yet full-coverage makeup products to flaunt your natural beauty, similar to Khushi Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor | Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha always stole the spotlight with her beautiful winged linear. If you want drama in your glam, put effortless eyeliner along with some shimmering eye shadows
Sonakshi Sinha | Instagram
Next, a Clean makeup look gives you a flawless glow and effortless shine that even Shraddha Kapoor approved for the festive celebration
Shraddha Kapoor | Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor always considered more is less! Go all out this Diwali season by adorning your face with glitter eyeshadow, highlighter and glossy lips
Janhvi Kapoor | Instagram
Kohled eye look with heavily coated mascara and kajal will bring focus to your eyes, appearing fierce just like Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon | Instagram
For a bold glam, finish off your traditional look with vibrant red lips, perfect to stand at the party
Ananya Panday
