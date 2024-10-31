Diwali Glam: 7 Trendy Makeup Looks Inspired By Bollywood Celebs

By: Rahul M | October 31, 2024

Still, figuring out how to glam up your Diwali look? Here are seven Bollywood actress-inspired makeup trends that can make you stand out at the festive celebration:

Sara Ali Khan | Instagram

If you are wearing soft and subtle colours, then opt for heavy blushy cheeks like Alia Bhatt to enhance your elegant appearance with pink glow

Alia Bhatt | Instagram

No-makeup makeup look dominated the beauty trend this year. Consider putting minimal yet full-coverage makeup products to flaunt your natural beauty, similar to Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor | Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha always stole the spotlight with her beautiful winged linear. If you want drama in your glam, put effortless eyeliner along with some shimmering eye shadows

Sonakshi Sinha | Instagram

Next, a Clean makeup look gives you a flawless glow and effortless shine that even Shraddha Kapoor approved for the festive celebration

Shraddha Kapoor | Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor always considered more is less! Go all out this Diwali season by adorning your face with glitter eyeshadow, highlighter and glossy lips

Janhvi Kapoor | Instagram

Kohled eye look with heavily coated mascara and kajal will bring focus to your eyes, appearing fierce just like Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon | Instagram

For a bold glam, finish off your traditional look with vibrant red lips, perfect to stand at the party

Ananya Panday

