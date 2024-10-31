A Healthier Diwali: Chef Kunal Kapur Shares 7 Low-Calorie Food Recipes For A Guilt-Free Festive Celebration

Representative imgae| Canva

The Festival of Lights, Diwali, has arrived! It’s also the festival of food, with a wide range of traditional dishes and sweets adding to the celebrations. While we indulge in these delicious treats, many of us feel a hint of guilt about ditching our diets. But this Diwali, you can host a party that’s both healthy and tasty! Chef Kunal Kapur, associated with Saffola Foods, shares an array of mouth-watering, oat-based dishes to keep things light and guilt-free. From savoury pakoras to indulgent sheera, here are seven low-calorie oat recipes perfect for a festive yet mindful celebration!

Oats Chivda

Oats Chivda | Canva

Ingredients

2 cups oats

Quarter cup peanuts

2 tbsp cashew

2 tbsp raisins

Salt to taste

1 tbsp oil

1 tablespoon sliced dry coconut

3-4 green chilies

3-4 curry leaves

Method

In a pan, roast the oats on medium heat for 8-10 minutes, then transfer to a plate. Meanwhile, in the same pan, heat oil and add green chilies and coconut, frying on low heat until the coconut starts to turn brown.

Add curry leaves, cashews, and peanuts to the pan, roasting them for another 4-5 minutes. Once roasted, stir in raisins and turmeric, mixing quickly with a spatula.

Add the roasted oats and salt to the pan. Mix everything on low heat for 4-5 minutes until well incorporated.

Turn off the heat and allow it to cool down for a bit before serving it on a plate.

Oats Dhokla

Dhokla | Canva

Ingredients

1 cup oats flour

1 cup Rava (semolina)

1 grated ginger

1 cup curd

Half teaspoon baking soda

1cup water

1 tsp salt

For Tempering:

2 tsp cooking oil

Half tsp rai (mustard seeds)

5-6 kadi patta (curry leaves)

2 tsp til seeds (sesame)

Method

In a mixing bowl, combine 1 cup of curd, 1 cup of rava, and 1 cup of oats flour to make a smooth paste. Let it rest for 10 minutes.

Preheat the steamer and grease the dhokla plates. After 10 minutes, stir the batter and add water until it reaches an idli batter-like consistency.

Mix in 1 teaspoon of grated ginger, salt to taste, and 1 teaspoon of baking soda. Pour the batter into the greased dhokla plates immediately. Steam for 12-15 minutes on medium flame. Check with a toothpick; it should come out clean. Turn off the heat and let the dhokla cool down.

For the tempering, heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a pan and add 1 teaspoon of rai. Once they crackle, add a few kadi patta, 1 teaspoon of til , and a pinch of salt. Pour the tempering over the steamed dhokla.

Cut into squares and serve with green coriander chutney or palak chutney.

Sabudana Khichdi

Sabudana Khichdi | Canva

Ingredients

1 cup of overnight soaked sabudana

1 cup of rolled oats

Half cup boiled potato

2 tsp of ghee

Half tsp jera (cumin seeds)

2-3 green chilies

4 tbsp of roasted/ powdered peanut powder

1 tsp of lime juice (adjust to taste)

3 tbsp of chopped coriander leaves

Method

Heat ghee in a pan and add jeera until it turns light brown. Now add potatoes along with greenchillies and saute it until the potatoes turns light golden brown

Add the soaked sabudana with oats and turn the heat to low. Now, add the peanut powder and keep mixing. The sabudana will turn translucent as it cooks

If you see the sabudana is sticking together, make sure you use the spatula to keep mixing and spreading them out

Once the sabudana turns almost transparent, check to see if it's cooked by crushing between your fingertips or tasting one

Add lemon juice and salt. Mix it again

Turn the heat off and add chopped coriander leaves and serve it hot.

Oats Patishapta

Representative image | Canva

Ingredients

For the Batter:

1 cup rolled oats

3 tbsp rava (semolina)

A pinch of salt

Half cup of milk

1 tbsp of honey

Ghee (for basting as per requirement)

For Stuffing:

1 litre milk

2-3 tbsp powdered Oats

3 tbsp honey

Method

In a grinder, blend oats until finely ground into flour

In a bowl, combine oats flour, rava, a pinch of salt, milk and honey. Whisk well and let it rest for 15-20 minutes

In a pan, boil 1 litre of milk and reduce it to ¼ of its original quantity, followed by adding the powdered oats and whisk well to avoid lumps and get a creamy consistency

Add honey to the thickened milk, mix well, and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes and allow it to cool

Heat a non-stick pan or griddle. Pour a ladle of batter and spread it into a round shape brushing with a little ghee if desired

Cook until the edges lift, and the bottom is golden. Place a spoonful of the cooled stuffing on one edge of each crepe, roll it up, and repeat for all the rolls.

Serve hot and enjoy the patishapta.

Oats and Almond Sheera

Sheera | Canva

Ingredients

1 cup rolled oats (powdered)

3-4 tbsp honey

2.5 cups water

Half cup of pure ghee

5 raisins

5 almonds

5 cashew nuts

Method:

In a frying pan, add ghee and place it on the flame. Add the powdered oats to the ghee. The amount of ghee should be enough to coat the oats well. Roast the oats on medium flame until they turn brown. Initially, the mixture may stick to the bottom, so stir constantly. As the ghee starts to separate from the oats, the color will change to brown.

Turn off the flame and add cold water and honey to the mixture. Mix thoroughly. Place the pan back on the flame and cook until the mixture thickens, which should take about 15 minutes. Keep the heat medium and stir constantly.

Remove the pan from the heat. Add the chopped raisins, sliced cashews, and almonds, and stir well. Garnish with a few almond slices and serve hot and enjoy.

Oats and Spinach Pakoras

Spinach Pakoras | Canva

Ingredients

1 cup rolled oats

1 cup besan (gram flour)

1 tbsp rice flour

2 chopped onions

Half ginger chopped

A handful of finely chopped spinach leaves

4-5 chopped coriander leaves

Pinch of salt

1 tsp chili powder

Oil (for deep frying)

Method

Take 1 cup of oats and place them in a wide bowl. Add enough water to cover the oats and let them soak for 5-6 minutes

Once soaked, add 1 cup of besan (chickpea flour), 1 tablespoon of rice flour, chopped onions, ginger, spinach, coriander, salt to taste, and 1 teaspoon of chili powder. Mix everything thoroughly to form a semi-solid batter

Heat oil in a pan. Using a spoon, drop small portions of the mixture into the hot oil. Fry until golden brown, turning them to cook evenly on all sides

Remove and drain excess oil on paper towels

Serve hot with your choice of chutney or sauce

Coconut Mango Oats Porridge

Coconut Mango Oats Porridge | Canva

Ingredients

Half cup rolled oats

Half cup coconut milk

1 cup mango flesh

1 tbsp honey

Method

Add the oats and coconut milk to a saucepan and keep it to boil.

Reduce the heat to low and cook for 5 minutes stirring occasionally.

Add it to a bowl and mash in the mango flesh and stir through the maple syrup.

Serve it and enjoy