Exclusive: First Look Inside Shilpa Shetty's New Mumbai Café 'The Blondie House', Here's What The Actress Likes To Order

Shilpa Shetty opens new Mumbai café, The Blondie House, in Versova |

A quiet lane in Aram Nagar might not be the first place you would expect to find Mumbai's newest café destination, but that's precisely the point behind The Blondie House, which opens it's doors today.

This latest venture in Versova from Shilpa Shetty and Ranjit Bindra, co-founders of Bastian Hospitality, moves away from the city's usual café bustle, bringing together their two existing café personalities – Blondie and Janu by Blondie – while introducing a few ideas of its own.

So, what exactly is The Blondie House?

Natasha Hemani, Brand Director, Blondie, tells The Free Press Journal at the launch that the idea began with bringing the two brands together in a more relaxed setting.

“The Blondie House is where the two sisters, Janu and Blondie, come together to create the Zen space. We wanted to create something that where you can just come for a sweet little escape,” she says.

That sense of escape runs through the concept. Unlike a conventional café designed primarily around dining, The Blondie House has been planned as a place where people can spend time.

One floor works as an all-day café and bakery, while another is designed around books and community. There is also a shared table, a growing library, a photobooth and space for merchandise, with readings, workshops, tastings and smaller gatherings planned for the future.

A look inside the space

The interiors are where the café takes a distinct turn. Drawing from Japanese architecture and Scandinavian design, the space uses concrete, marble, wood, greenery, pebbles and natural textures rather than relying on an overly decorative approach.

Natasha says Japanese architect Tadao Ando was one of the key inspirations behind the design. “He only uses concrete in all his designs, and has created some really outstanding churches and architecture in Japan and I wanted to bring that here,” she says, adding, “The idea was to make the materials themselves create the mood.”

The Scandinavian influence comes through in the furniture and details, including the chairs, tables, bookshelves and lamps. Natasha says the inspiration also came from a trip to Copenhagen in Denmark, creating a space where each floor has its own personality while retaining the same calm, tactile aesthetic.

There are smaller details woven into the experience too, including handmade ceramics, coffees developed with women farmers and a library featuring Korean and Japanese authors.

What's on the menu?

The café brings together familiar favourites from Bandra's Blondie and Janu in Juhu with dishes created specifically for this outlet. “We have some bestsellers from both our café's, and then we got a slice of Japan with specially curated dishes,” Natasha explains.

The menu is fairly broad, moving from breakfast plates and café staples to Japanese-inspired dishes and Janu's Indian-influenced offerings. Expect options such as Eggs Japo Style with Miso Butter, OG Blondie Avo Toast, Pretzel with Miso Honey Butter, Yaki Udon, Pani Puri, Raj Kachori and Truffle Cheese Dosa.

There is also a bakery and dessert counter with viennoiserie, cookies and newer creations, along with a rotating cart serving froyo, gelato and house bakes.

Drinks remain a big part of the experience, with matcha, speciality coffee, filter coffee, milkshakes and mocktails alongside Blondie signatures such as Mont Blanc, Yuzu Daydream and Sakura.

The Blondie House is also set to have a dedicated matcha and coffee Omakase experience. “We have a floor which is going to be dedicated to Omakase, whether it's a matcha Omakase or a coffee Omakase,” Natasha says.

Here's what Shilpa Shetty like to order

Considering Shilpa Shetty is one of the co-founders, it is only natural to wonder what makes it to her own table.

According to Natasha, ramen is her clear favourite. “She loves the ramen. That is her favorite,” she says. Shilpa is also a fan of matcha and smoothies, particularly a classic matcha.

“She's also a matcha girl, but she loves the classic good matcha and the smoothies. So these are her three favorite things at the outlet,” Natasha adds. She also says Shilpa was excited by the concept because of how different it feels from the other spaces.

Well, this just scratches the surface of what of The Blondie House has to offer and what the new Versova space brings to Mumbai's café scene. Stay tuned to The Free Press Journal for our detailed review of the café soon.

Location: Harminder Singh Rd, Aram Nagar Part 1, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai

Cost for two: ₹2000 - ₹2500