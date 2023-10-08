End Your Day With These Healthy And Delicious Easy-To-Make Quinoa Recipes

If you're tired from a busy day but still want a yummy and filling dinner that's good for you, we have an easy yet healthy option for you - Quinoa!

Quinoa is a versatile and nutritious ancient grain that has recently gained popularity worldwide. It is known for being a complete protein source and rich in essential amino acids, vitamins, and minerals. It is also naturally gluten-free, making it a suitable choice for those with dietary restrictions.

Quinoa's mild, nutty flavour can be used to cook various dishes, from salads to soups, it is something that is being loved by all. Here are some easy-to-make, rich-protein quinoa recipes that are perfect for you to end your day:

Quinoa Soup

This is the perfect dinner recipe to end your day. All you need is some olive oil, garlic, celery, coriander, onion, cherry tomato, mixed vegetables, black eyed beans, quinoa, vegetable stock, oregano, thyme, salt, black pepper, and fresh basil leaves.

Saute 1 tablespoon garlic, 1 teaspoon celery, 1 teaspoon coriander stalks, 1/4 cup onion, 1/3 cup cherry tomato, 1/2 cup mixed vegetables, and 1/4 cup black eyed beans in olive oil for a few minutes. Add 2 cups of vegetable stock and 1/4 cup quinoa to the sauteed vegetables and let it boil to a simmer. Season the soup with 1 teaspoon oregano, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon thyme.

Garnish the soup with fresh Basil leaves and serve in soup bowls.

Quinoa Tawa Pulao

Bored with rice or rotis? Try this Quinoa Tawa Pulao that's made with the desi tadka that we all love. The best part is that it is an easy-to-make dinner recipe that is healthy as well. All you need is some green chili, bell peppers, zucchini, tomato, pav bhaji masala, ketchup, quinoa, broccoli, coriander leaves, yoghurt, spice powders, and salt.

Saute 1/2 teaspoon jeera, 1/8 teaspoon each of haldi and hing, 1 finely chopped green chilli, 1/3 cup each of chopped bell peppers, and zucchini for 2-3 minutes in olive oil until soft. Add 1 medium-chopped tomato and cook for another 2–3 minutes. Season the sauteed vegetables with salt, 1/4 teaspoon red chilli powder, 1/2 teaspoon dhana jeeru, 1/2 teaspoon pav bhaji masala, and 1/2 teaspoon ketchup, and mix well.

Now add 1/2 cup quinoa and 1 cup water to the seasoned vegetables, cover with a lid, and cook on medium heat for 12 minutes. Remove from heat and fluff it up with a fork. You can also add 1/3 cup of boiled broccoli and a handful of chopped coriander leaves.

Serve it with some yogurt or raita.

Quinoa With Black Chickpeas

Wanna try something different yet healthy? Try out this tasty quinoa with black chickpeas. All you need for this dish is some quinoa, black chickpeas, spinach, lemon juice, oil, and spices.

Boil black chickpeas and keep them aside. Sauté quinoa, boiled black chickpeas, and spinach in oil with cumin seeds and turmeric. Lastly, sprinkle a dash of lemon juice. Add salt as per your taste, and serve.

Asian Quinoa Bowl

Chinese food lovers, raise your hand! This one is for all the Chinese food or Oriental cuisine lovers. All you need is quinoa, broccoli, onion, ginger, minced, garlic, celery, green chilies, carrots, spring onions, bell peppers, baby corn, french beans, tofu, rice wine vinegar or lemon juice, light soy sauce, sriracha or chili sauce, salt, and oil.

Cook 1 cup of quinoa and set aside. In a pan, sauté 1 diced onions, 1 teaspoon ginger, 1 teaspoon garlic, 1 tablespoon diced celery, 1/4 cup of spring onions, and 2 green chillies. Add the 1 diced carrots, 1/2 bell peppers, steamed veggies (baby corn, mushrooms, and french beans), quinoa, 1 tablespoon soy sauce, 1 teaspoon of rice wine vinegar, and 1 tablespoon sriracha and give it a good stir until well incorporated. Add tofu or paneer and season as per your palette.

Serve hot! Garnish with peanuts, sesame seeds, and spring onions.