Empire State Building Glows In Blue For Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding: Watch

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding wasn't just a celebration inside Madison Square Garden, it lit up the entire New York City skyline. As the newlyweds exchanged vows on Friday, one of the city's most iconic landmarks joined the celebrations in the sweetest way possible.

The Empire State Building illuminated its famous tower in a stunning shade of electric blue, creating a picture-perfect tribute that quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the wedding.

Watch it below:

Empire State Building celebrates their big day

Shortly before the lights came alive, the Empire State Building teased fans on social media with a simple but meaningful message. Sharing a video of the glowing blue tower, the landmark wrote on social media, "Her something blue🩵," a heartfelt nod to the classic wedding tradition of carrying "something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue" on the big day.

The celebration didn't stop there. The Empire State Building's official website also confirmed that the special illumination was dedicated to "Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding at Madison Square Garden."

About Taylor and Travis’ wedding

While fans gathered outside to witness the glowing skyscraper, celebrations were unfolding just a few blocks away at Madison Square Garden, where Taylor and Travis officially became husband and wife. The arena's marquee also confirmed the big news with the message "JUST&T MARRIED.”

The couple reportedly chose a more intimate wedding party, skipping traditional bridesmaids and groomsmen. Instead, Taylor's brother took on the role of her man of honour, while Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, stood beside him as best man.

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Fashion was another highlight of the wedding. Both the bride and groom wore custom Christian Dior Haute Couture creations by Jonathan Anderson. Taylor completed her bridal look with bespoke Christian Louboutin shoes and elegant Cartier jewellery, while Travis coordinated in a Dior ensemble designed by the same creative director.

The guest list reflected the scale of the celebration, bringing together some of entertainment and sports' biggest names. Celebrities including Gigi Hadid, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Dakota Johnson, Karlie Kloss and Bradley Cooper were among those spotted arriving in designer outfits for the lavish wedding festivities.