 Elon Musk's Fashion Show? PM Modi, Donald Trump & Other World Leaders Turn AI Models For Tesla Boss' Bold Runway Move
Elon Musk's Fashion Show? PM Modi, Donald Trump & Other World Leaders Turn AI Models For Tesla Boss' Bold Runway Move

Elon Musk posted a video on X featuring world leaders walking an AI fashion show in fashionable looks. 

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 10:33 AM IST
article-image
Image Courtesy: Elon Musk's X

Ever imagined world leaders gracing the runway show with statement fashion? I'm sure none of us did, but Elon Musk has made it happen but with a twist.

Musk is renowned for his penchant for experimentation with technology, and once again, he has ventured into the realm of AI, but this time with fashion. What's even bolder is that Musk's AI fashion show features none other than our world's prominent leaders as models. From India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Musk has boldly dressed each in high fashion, something we never imagined. 

Elon Musk's AI Fashion Show

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the CEO of Tesla Motors posted a video of his own AI-generated fashion show with the caption, "High time for an AI fashion show." The AI runway featured videos of leaders including Vladimir Putin, Narendra Modi, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, and many more. Additionally, the video also cast Musk himself and other tech leaders such as Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Tim Cook.

The AI leader catwalks down the fashion show in varied outfits generated through Artificial Intelligence. President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, was donned in a strapless dress; Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was spotted in mini attire; and North Korea's President, Kim Jong Un, wore a baggy ensemble featuring his name and picture. We cannot miss India's leader, Modi, who walked the AI show in a long robe and Barack Obama for rocking many looks on the fashion show.

article-image

With the advent of AI and the internet, the popularity of AI characters, models, influencers, and now fashion shows has rewritten the landscape of traditional runway fashion, creating a new world for the industry. 

