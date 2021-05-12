Eid al-Fitr 2021: Wishes, Greetings, SMS, Quotes to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Eid al-Fitr is also known as the "Festival of Breaking the Fast" or "Eid". It is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims around the world and it marks the end of the fasting of Ramadan. The fasting goes on for a month from dawn to sunset. During this Festival, the New Moon is sighted by religious authorities and Muslims all around rejoice this affair.

Here are some wishes and greetings you can send your family and friends:

1. Eid Mubarak to your near and dear ones. May Allah bless you with all that you need and desire.

2. Let us be happy and rejoice in this wonderful occasion. The light of the New Moon gives us hope for a new and prosperous future. Eid Mubarak.

3. May Allah bless you and guide you throughout your life. Eid Mubarak.

4. Eid Mubarak. Today, let your prayers be answered and may your heart be filled with peace.

5. May Allah help us through this difficult time, may he bless your home and your family. Eid Mubarak.

6. I hope that you are happy and that you grace your friends, family and neighbours with your happiness today and for all the days to come. Allah would have wanted that for you. Eid Mubarak.

7. Let us celebrate Eid by sharing our good fortune with others. EidMubarak.

8. On this holy day, let us remember to be kind to those around us and let us remember to focus on the good things in life. Eid Mubarak.

9. May Allah listen to your prayers and may he offer you guidance and peace. Eid Mubarak.

10. May you and your family receive blessings in abundance on this lovely occasion. Eid Mubarak from us to you.

11. May the light of the moon light up your world. Eid Mubarak.

12. May you grow stronger and wiser with each coming day. May you have the best life. Eid Mubarak.