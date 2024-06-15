Eid al-Adha 2024: 5 Popular Restaurants In Mumbai To Savour Bakrid Feast This Year

Eid al-Adha 2024 is just around the corner, and Mumbai's top restaurants are gearing up to offer a special feast this Eid. From savoury biryanis to succulent kebabs and delicious desserts, these popular dining destinations promise an unforgettable experience for the auspicious occasion. Each establishment offers authentic dishes, blending tradition with innovation to offer a memorable culinary feast.

Bayroute

One of Mumbai's beloved dining hotspots is ready to bring Bakrid feasts to celebrate the auspicious day. Bayruote has prepared a special menu to celebrate Eid this year, starting from June 14 to June 18. From Braised Lamb Kabsa to Urfa Chicken Kabsa, some of the Eid traditional food is ready to be served. Don't miss the complimentary Sheer Khurma that will be offered to all the tables on the 17th and 18th of June. Plan your Eid dawat with family and friends and indulge in amazing food at Bayroute.

Pritam Da Dhaba

Nothing beats authentic and flavourful biryani for the Eid celebration. Pritam Da Dhaba is your spot to indulge in some delicious mutton biryani, gosht ki nihari, bhuna gosht and much more. And you cannot miss one of the special desserts, like shahi tukda, to make this Bakrid a memorable experience with you and your family.

Bademiya

Bademiya is one of Mumbaikar's favourite local restaurants to have a grand feast during Eid. For decades, it has been serving lip-smacking food that attracts many people from the city. Enjoy some of their amazing dishes, such as seekh kebab, chicken soup, biryani, and more. And you must end your feast with their popular sweet dish, rabdi jalebi. This place has to be on your list for the Eid celebration this year.

Jaffer Bhai's Delhi Darbar

Jaffer Bhai's Darbar, located in Grant Road, is renowned for its haleem, a dish slow-cooked for eight hours using meat, wheat, and lentils. You can also enjoy some of their mouth-watering kebab and chicken dishes. Additionally, they also offer a variety of sweet dishes, including shahi tukda, a sweet dish consisting of calorie-dense rabdi placed over deep-fried bread.

Lucky Restaurant

Lucky Restaurant in Bandra is one of the most popular spots during Eid. The restaurant offers amazing Mughlai food, and their biryani is a must-have for your Eid feast. Additionally, they also have many falooda and sweet dishes that you would love.

Don't hesitate and visit these popular places in Mumbai to enjoy delicious Eid delicacies with your family and friends for Bakrid this year.