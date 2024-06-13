Eid al-Adha 2024: 7 Traditional Dishes To Savour This Bakri Eid

By: Rahul M | June 13, 2024
Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, is expected to be celebrated from the evening of Sunday, June 16, 2024, to Monday, June 17, 2024. While we await the special festival in the Muslim community, here is a list of traditional food items you must have on this day.
All images from Canva
No Eid is complete without Biryani. Serve authentic chicken or mutton biryani this Eid festival.
Seekh Kebab is a beloved dish for Eid. Serve the yummy appetiser with mint chutney and salad to enjoy with family and friends.
Traditional mutton or lamb korma never misses its place on the dining table during the festive day. It is a must-have for Eid al-Adha feats.
Zarda Pulao is a traditional sweet rice dish with a flavour of saffron and pistachios that you must try for Eid celebration.
Al Kabsa is a traditional Saudi Arabian dish prepared with rice, lamb and chicken.
Nalli Nihari is a slow-cooked stew with authentic and rich flavours that many people love to have on special occasions.
Eid is incomplete without sweets, and the Sheer Khurma dish is a must-have for every festive season.