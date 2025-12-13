Food Review: Flavours of Malvan Serves Authentic Malvani Seafood That’s Hard To Resist

Pallavi Amberkar started making the delicacies learnt from her mother and mother-in-law during Covid. And continued to serve them and send them to friends and regular fans of her food even post Covid.

Most of her regulars often told her to bring her fare to the table – open a restaurant – so that more can enjoy her delicious cooking. It was not till Yogesh Parulekar offered his place opposite Mumbai IHM, that this idea actually looked like taking shape. Kapil, her husband, was her partner in crime and pillar of strength.

Flavours of Malvan is what the name says – food from Malvan and surrounding area. Which means that it primarily is a seafood place with little mutton and chicken thrown in. The aroma of fish curries almost lures you in as you walk on the footpath outside. And they are quite unapologetic about it and rightfully so.

A small, 20-seater restaurant with a menu that boasts of inherited recipes.

Their starters/appetisers menu gives me a tough time. Smiling at that, Pallavi recommends that I start with Chicken Keema Pattice. “We can move to seafood later,” she says. Mildly spiced chicken keema is encased in a potato shell. Crisp outside spicy and soft inside.

I am intrigued by the Chef’s Special medley., especially the Bombil Thecha Sandwich. Deliciously spicy green chilli thecha is spread liberally between two bombil pieces (deheaded and minus tail) before they are coated with the traditional rawa and shallow fried. The result is outrageously tasty. What comes next is equally dangerous – Chutney Stuffed Bombil Rolls with Prawns. Need I explain the dish? But yes, it’s necessary to mention that this combo – bombil stuffed with chutney and small prawns - titiliates your palate which is now on a ‘yeh dil maange more’ spree.

Next Chef’s Special is Malvani Stuffed Sukka Crab. A middle size crab is stuffed with dried prawns and unique dry coconut masala that has homemade spice masala. The sauteed masala also serves as the bed for the crab. While the unique malvani masala adds the flavour, it’s the dry fish that gives it the umami.

Having anything from the main course is nearly difficult. But while stomach grumbles, tongue is eager to taste more.

They have a variety of thalis, but I decide against it. Though they look interesting and I am sure taste good as well.

I choose Chicken Sukka, Tisrya Sukka, Surmai Curry, Prawns Tawa Fry, bhakri and rice. The Tisrya Sukka is delectable. But Chicken Sukka doesn’t quite impress me.

I move on to rice and Surmai Curry. And that totally floors me. “I use two kinds of red chillis – Bedgi and Kashmiri,” informs Pallavi. “And tamarind instead of Kokum,” she adds. These two USPs enhance the flavour and colour of the curry. I could not stop eating (licking) the curry little by little even after savouring half of the big surmai (king fish) piece and some of the prawns. It was that tasty.

Pithla-Bhakri |

Vegetarians do have a choice as well. Pithla-Bhakri, Kaju Usal, Leafy vegetable of the day…

Avoid desserts. They still need to work on them to match the fantastic quality of the rest of the menu.

Average cost for two: ₹ 2000 (Without alcohol)

Where: Flavours Of Malvan, Ground Floor, Unit no 2, Shreenath Apartment, Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rd, Dadar West, Dadar