Eid al-Adha 2021: Wishes, Greetings, Images to share on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram with friends and family

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid or Eid Qurban, is the second biggest religious festival of Islam (the first being Eid al-Fitr).

It is celebrated to honor one of the greatest demonstrations of faith in Islam, Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his only son as an act of obedience to God’s command.

The festival takes place on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. In 2021, Bakrid will be celebrated on July 21 in India.

The festival is celebrated with enthusiasm as a delicious traditional feast is prepared to bring joy and laughter as families spend time together. Dishes like Mutton Biryani, Shami Kebab and Mutton Korma, along with desserts such as Kheer and Sheer Khurma are eaten on this day.