Eid al-Adha 2021: Wishes, Greetings, Images to share on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram with friends and family

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid or Eid Qurban, is the second biggest religious festival of Islam (the first being Eid al-Fitr).
It is celebrated to honor one of the greatest demonstrations of faith in Islam, Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his only son as an act of obedience to God’s command.
The festival takes place on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. In 2021, Bakrid will be celebrated on July 21 in India.
The festival is celebrated with enthusiasm as a delicious traditional feast is prepared to bring joy and laughter as families spend time together. Dishes like Mutton Biryani, Shami Kebab and Mutton Korma, along with desserts such as Kheer and Sheer Khurma are eaten on this day.
As Bakra Eid is once again taking place amid the coronavirus pandemic, one may not be able to participate with the usual fervour, however you can share wishes by sharing these greetings, images and quotes with your loved ones to wish them a happy and prosperous Eid:
- On this Eid-al-Adha, may all your prayers be answered by Allah.
May he grant you your heart's desire.
Happy Eid-al-Adha!
- Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar...
As you recite your prayers on Eid al-Adha,
May Allah bless you and all your wishes come true.
Happy Eid al-Adha!
- As Allah waters his creation,
May he also sprinkle his wondrous blessings over you and your beloved ones.
Eid Mubarak!
- On Eid Ul Adha, wishing that your sacrifices are appreciated and your prayers are answered by the almighty. Have a blessed Eid Ul Adha!
- Eid Ul Adha Mubarak: It is not their meat nor their blood, that reaches Allah: It is your piety that reaches him: he has thus made them subject to you, that ye may glorify Allah for his guidance to you and proclaim the good news to all who do right.
- O You who believe! Enter absolutely into peace [Islam]. Do not follow in the footsteps of Satan. He is an outright enemy to you. (Koran: 2, 208)
- He is the One God; the Creator, the Initiator, the Designer. To Him belong the most beautiful names. Glorifying Him is everything in the heavens and the earth. He is the Almighty, most wise. (Koran 59:24)
- I put my trust in Allah, my Lord and your Lord! There is not a moving creature, but He has a grasp of its forelock. Verily, my Lord is on the straight path [the truth]. (Koran 11:55-56)
- The taking of one innocent life is like taking all of mankind… and the saving of one life is like saving all of mankind. (Koran, 5:33)
- This Eid-ul-Adha, I wish Allah’s blessings to light up your life and hope that it is filled with happiness, peace, joy and success. Eid Mubarak!
- I wish your life is as spicy as biryani and sweet as kheer. Eid Mubarak!
