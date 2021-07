Eid al-Adha 2021: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes and Status in Hindi

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid or Eid Qurban, is the second biggest religious festival of Islam (the first being Eid al-Fitr). The festival takes place on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar.

In 2021, Bakrid will be celebrated on July 21 in India.

Here are some Hindi wishes, Shayari, Poems, Messages, Quotes, SMS and Status that you can share with your loved ones to wish them a happy and prosperous Eid: