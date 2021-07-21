'Eid Mubarak!': PM Modi, President Kovind and others extend Eid al-Adha greetings

Eid-ul-Zuha, also known as Eid al-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, and two days after the beginning of the Hajj pilgrimage in the last month of the Islamic calendar. Traditionally, the starting date of this festival depends on the sighting of the new crescent moon. With the COVID-19 pandemic curbing public gatherings, the festivities have been rather subdued this year.
On Wednesday morning, countless individuals took to social media platforms, extending their greetings for the day. The list includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind as well as ordinary netizens. As such, "#EidMubarak" has now become the top trend on Twitter.
"Eid Mubarak! Best wishes on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good," PM Modi wrote.
"Eid Mubarak to all fellow citizens. Eid-uz-Zuha is a festival to express regard for the spirit of love and sacrifice and to work together for unity and fraternity in an inclusive society. Let us resolve to follow COVID-19 guidelines and work for the happiness of all," tweeted President Kovind.
"Greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. May this festival bring happiness, prosperity and happiness in your life." tweeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
"Happy Eid-ul-Azha to all of you!" read a post by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
"Best wishes to everyone celebrating Eid al-Adha! Stay safe and maintain social distancing norms! Eid Mubarak" tweeted cricketer turned MP Gautam Gambhir.
Others including Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi shared photos from their own celebrations. "Keeping in view COVID-19 protocol, today I offered Namaz at my residence on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha and prayed for good health and well-being of people of the country and humanity of the entire world," the Minister of Minority Affairs wrote.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)