'Eid Mubarak!': PM Modi, President Kovind and others extend Eid al-Adha greetings

Eid-ul-Zuha, also known as Eid al-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, and two days after the beginning of the Hajj pilgrimage in the last month of the Islamic calendar. Traditionally, the starting date of this festival depends on the sighting of the new crescent moon. With the COVID-19 pandemic curbing public gatherings, the festivities have been rather subdued this year.

On Wednesday morning, countless individuals took to social media platforms, extending their greetings for the day. The list includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind as well as ordinary netizens. As such, "#EidMubarak" has now become the top trend on Twitter.

"Eid Mubarak! Best wishes on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good," PM Modi wrote.