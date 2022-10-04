Dusshera 2022: Top five places to see Ramleela and Ravan Dahan in Mumbai

Dussehra 2022 | Pixabay

It's finally time for Navratri to conclude and set the stage for Dusshera festivities. If you are in Mumbai during the Durga mata's festive season, don't miss vibing into some live performances of Ramleela. As we know that the celebrations of Navratri aren't limited to Durga Puja, Garba, or the Dandiya Ras, we bring to you some must-visit spots to witness and experience Ramleela and Raavan Dahan events from across the city.

Adarsh Ramleela Mandal, Girgaum Chowpatty

After dholida nights and tiring dance rituals through the nine days of Navratri, this is your chance to calmly be seated to watch artistes performing on stage. If you are new to Mumbai, you can enjoy the traditional happening, Ramleela, across the backdrop of the beach in Girgaum Chowpatty. Reportedly, all performers and concerned assistants are specially called from Mathura and Gwalior.

Maharashtra Ramleela Mandal, Fort

Being an audience at this live show will give you native feels from Lord Ram's birthplace, as artiste come all the way from Ayodhya to Mumbai for the Ramleela act. Also, this pandal hosts the session for free and attracts huge crowds. As it is located near one of the buzzing stations of Mumbai, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, this place can be your choice for a easy commute and a lively experience of Ramleela in the city.

Shree Ramleela Prachar Samiti, Malad

The first Ramleela by this samiti was performed in 1982 at Thakur Laxmi Singh Compound, Malad. Later in the years, the performance was moved to the Shivaji Raje Sports Ground, Jakaria Road, Malad (W), where you can witness the happenings even today. Shree Ramleela Prachar Samiti's performance is highly regarded and looked up to, and it happens to be one of the key attractions in Mumbai during Navratri celebrations. To the unversed, Malad is completely charged up with their Ramleela act and Ram-naam recitals during the 10 days of the festival.

Sahitya Kala Manch, Kalbadevi

The artistes carry out the tradition of Ramleela since day one of Navratri, which culminates on Dussehra night with the burning of a 60-foot-tall effigy of the ten-headed demon, Ravan. According to their Facebook bio, Sahitya Kala Manch is an organization active for over 36 years in city, and they contribute in educating and entertaining the city with their performances.

Indira Nagar Vikas Mandal, Thane

Though not exactly in Mumbai, Indira Nagar Vikas Mandal is one of the key attractions of people in the city and suburbs during the Maa Durga festival. Suresh Yadav, a 34-year-old resident of Airoli who is an auto driver by profession, is a key player performing Ramleela here for the last 10 years. He is popular among devotees and visitors for his harmonium skills during the season.