Dussehra 2024: 5 Famous Must-Visit Places In Mumbai To Experience Ravan Dahan

Ravan Dahan | Pinterest

Every year, the festival of Dussehra marks the victory of good over evil, symbolized by the burning of effigies of Ravana, the demon king. In Mumbai, this tradition transforms into a grand spectacle, drawing thousands of spectators eager to witness the vivid celebrations. Among the various locations in the city, several grounds stand out for their electrifying Ravan Dahan events.

Ravan Dahan in Shivaji Raje Sports Ground, Malad | X

Shivaji Raje Sports Ground, Malad

One of the most popular venues for Ravan Dahan is the Shivaji Raje Sports Ground in Malad. Known for its vibrant atmosphere, the ground attracts families and individuals from across the city. The event here is marked by an elaborate setup where towering effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhkaran are erected, adorned with colorful decorations and filled with fireworks. As the sun sets, the excitement builds, culminating in the lighting of the effigies, which create a spectacular display of fire and smoke against the night sky. The crowd erupts in cheers, celebrating the triumph of Lord Rama.

Ravan Dahan in Azad Maidan | x

Azad Maidan, Mumbai

Another prominent site for Ravan Dahan is Azad Maidan, situated in the heart of Mumbai. This historic ground witnesses a significant influx of people, from young children to the elderly, all coming together to celebrate. The event here is often accompanied by cultural performances, including traditional dances and music, which add to the festive spirit. The sense of community is palpable, as families gather to enjoy the festivities, share stories, and partake in delicious street food. The culmination of the night, when the effigies are set ablaze, fills the air with a sense of joy and triumph, uniting everyone in a shared experience.

Read Also Shiv Sena VS Shiv Sena: Two Melavas To Be Showcased On Dussehra

Ramleela play in Sahitya Kala Manch, Kalbadevi | file

Sahitya Kala Manch, Kalbadevi

In Kalbadevi, the Sahitya Kala Manch becomes a focal point for Dussehra celebrations. Known for its cultural significance, this venue showcases a blend of traditional rituals and contemporary performances. The Ravan Dahan here is not just a visual spectacle but a cultural experience, as artists perform skits depicting the Ramayana, engaging the audience with tales of valor and virtue. The effigy burning at Sahitya Kala Manch is often preceded by recitations and chants, creating an atmosphere of reverence mixed with festivity.

A scene from Ramleela being performed in Indira Nagar, Thane. Ramleela returns to Indira Nagar after a two-year gap and continues to draw large audience. | (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)

Indira Nagar Vikas Mandal, Thane

Thane’s Indira Nagar Vikas Mandal has established itself as a major hub for Ravan Dahan, attracting thousands each year. The local community takes immense pride in organizing the event, which features elaborate decorations and a well-coordinated program of performances. The excitement builds as locals gather to participate in the festivities, often culminating in a carnival-like atmosphere. Here, the event serves not only as a celebration of Dussehra but also as a showcase of local culture and unity.

Ravan effigies being readied at a Girgaon Chowpatty workshop for Dussehra celebrations | VIJAY GOHIL

Girgaon Chowpatty

No discussion of Ravan Dahan in Mumbai would be complete without mentioning Girgaon Chowpatty. Renowned for its scenic beachside location, this venue sees a massive turnout for the festival. The setting provides a picturesque backdrop for the celebrations, where families gather to enjoy the beach atmosphere while eagerly awaiting the evening’s main event. The excitement is palpable as onlookers enjoy a variety of street foods, games, and performances, making the burning of the effigies a fitting climax to a day filled with joy.