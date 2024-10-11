Dussehra 2024: How Is Ravan Dahan Celebrated in Ayodhya?

Ravan Dahan In Ramayan | Pinterest

Ravan Dahan in Ayodhya is a celebration like no other, blending spirituality, culture, and spectacle. As the city comes together to commemorate the victory of Lord Rama, it reinforces the timeless message of the Ramayana: that good ultimately triumphs over evil, and righteousness prevails.

Significance of Ravan Dahan In Ayodhya

Every year, the city of Ayodhya, considered the birthplace of Lord Rama, comes alive with vibrant festivities on the occasion of Dussehra. The city's Ravan Dahan celebration is a spectacle unlike any other, attracting millions of devotees and tourists from across the globe.

Preparations

Preparations for Ravan Dahan begin weeks in advance. The city is decked up with colourful decorations, and towering effigies of Ravan, Kumbhakarna, and Meghnad are erected at various locations. Local artisans work tirelessly to create these massive structures, often reaching heights of over 100 feet.

VIDEO | Visuals of Ramleela being performed in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.#Navratri #Navratri2023 pic.twitter.com/JpajwyKWb0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 15, 2023

Procession and Pooja

On the day of Dussehra, a grand procession begins from the Ram Janmbhoomi temple, led by devotees dressed as Lord Rama, Lakshmana, and Hanuman. The procession winds its way through the city, culminating at the Ravan Dahan grounds.

Here, priests perform a special pooja, invoking the blessings of Lord Rama and seeking victory over evil. The atmosphere is electric, with chanting of Vedic mantras and the beating of drums.

Ravan Dahan | Pinterest

The Burning of Ravan

As the sun sets, the moment of truth arrives. The effigies of Ravan and his accomplices are set ablaze, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The crowd erupts in cheers as the towering structures crumble to ashes.

Fireworks and Illuminations

The night sky is then lit up with dazzling fireworks, casting a kaleidoscope of colours across the city. Thousands of diyas (earthen lamps) are lit, creating a mesmerising display of light and sound.

Cultural Events

The celebrations continue with cultural events, including traditional folk dances, music performances, and Ramlila enactments. These events showcase the rich cultural heritage of India, highlighting the values of courage, duty, and righteousness.

Spiritual Significance

For the people of Ayodhya, Ravan Dahan is more than just a celebration; it's a reaffirmation of their faith in the timeless values of the Ramayana. The burning of Ravan's effigy serves as a reminder of the eternal struggle between good and evil, and the ultimate triumph of righteousness.

Tourist Attraction

Ayodhya's Ravan Dahan has become a major tourist attraction, drawing visitors from across the world. The event showcases India's rich cultural diversity and the city's spiritual significance.