Ducati Watches Brings Its Motorcycling DNA On Your Wrist

Pics: Ducati Watches

Ducati Watches made a grand entry into the Indian market through Titan Watch Company, with 43 timepieces that introduce the iconic Italian motorcycling brand to the world of horology. Designed by Duncan Hall, Designer for the Ducati watch collection, the range translates Ducati’s racing DNA, performance ethos, and unmistakable style into bold wristwear.

The Ducati legacy

“The way you describe and talk about a Ducati bike is the way we talk about Ducati watches,” Hall explains. Design inspiration is drawn directly from Ducati motorcycles. Colours, metal finishes, and even textures from the racetrack make their way into the watches. “We’re talking speed, performance, and the confidence associated with red and black. There’s masculinity in the bold shapes, but also an elegance.”

Asphalt-inspired dial textures, honeycomb patterns linked to performance engineering, tubular frameworks inspired by engine guards, and brake disc–inspired bezels all play a role. Signature Ducati elements such as the double-V light configuration appear as sub-dials, while checkered-flag case backs reflect a winning mentality. “There’s a lot of direct cosmetic inspiration and even the language we use mirrors how people talk about Ducati bikes,” says Hall.

Ducati DT026 |

An extensive collection

The launch features a mid-to-large collection of 43 SKUs. According to Hall, this offers enough innovation in shape, functionality, and detailing to create a strong foundation for the future. While there are more extreme and more understated models, the design philosophy remains consistent throughout.

“It’s not really about sub-groups. “It’s about shared design codes,” he says. He points to model DT026 as an example. The chronograph pushers and crown are positioned on the top to avoid accidental use, enhancing performance. The dial is fully three-dimensional, with rotating discs for time and chronograph functions. “It balances style and performance, creating something unique and instantly eye-catching,” Hall notes. Many watches move away from conventional round or square shapes, drawing inspiration from Ducati’s shield. Even when round cases are used, they feature hex bolts, protective pusher housings, and exposed screws, adding industrial character and visual strength.

Ducati DT017 |

A biker’s timepiece

Hall admits it’s difficult to categorise, as buying a watch is a deeply personal decision. However, for bike enthusiasts, he highlights the DT017. Featuring the iconic double-V sub-dial configuration inspired by Ducati’s front light cluster, it offers strong brand recognition. Its hex bolts, protective pusher casing, and lightweight silicone strap make it sporty, durable, and ideal for everyday wear.

The design process

“It always starts with the motorcycle,” Hall says. The team studies Ducati’s defining traits—light clusters, bolts, textures, racetrack influences—and interprets them for a watch. While innovation drives the design, traditional shapes are elevated through detailing and craftsmanship.

Decoding a Ducati user

“It’s a lifestyle,” Hall concludes. “There’s loyalty, trust, and a subconscious membership to a way of life. Ducati is built on a legacy of innovation, and that foundation allows the brand to keep pushing forward with a promise that what’s coming will be better than what’s already been.”