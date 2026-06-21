Dua Lipa's Chanel Bridal Gown For Italy Wedding To Callum Turner Features 25,000 Feathers & 480,000 Beads

Dua Lipa in custom Chanel for Italy wedding | Instagram

After secretly saying "I do" in London, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner took their love story to the sun-kissed landscapes of Sicily for a dreamy wedding celebration, and the bride's gown instantly became the talk of the internet. Equal parts couture masterpiece and fairytale fantasy, Dua's custom Chanel bridal look was the kind of dress that fashion lovers will be discussing for years.

Dua Lipa's romantic bridal gown by Chanel

The singer recently shared glimpses from her Italian wedding festivities with actor Callum Turner, and every frame looked straight out of a romance film. Set against rustic stone pathways, honey-coloured walls and lush greenery, the celebrations perfectly blended old-world charm with modern elegance.

While the dreamy setting was jaw-dropping in itself, it was Dua's breathtaking bridal ensemble that truly stole the show.

Created at Chanel's legendary haute couture atelier at 31 Rue Cambon in Paris, the gown was anything but ordinary. The fashion house revealed that artisans spent over 4,000 hours crafting the intricate creation, turning it into a true labour of love.

Read Also Dua Lipa Ditches Bridal Gown For White Skirt-Suit For Private Wedding With Callum Turner In London

The ivory gown shimmered subtly with hand embroidery that featured an astonishing 480,000 beads, meticulously stitched by Atelier Montex. Adding another layer of craftsmanship were trompe l'oeil jewel details created by Lesage, which alone required more than 1,100 hours of needlework.

The silhouette itself was timeless yet dramatic. The fitted bodice flowed into an elegant skirt that extended into a graceful two-metre train, giving the dress a regal finish. Delicate embellishments and intricate textures ensured the gown sparkled from every angle without overwhelming its soft, romantic feel.

And then came the feathers. The dress was outlined with an incredible 25,000 hand-placed feathers by Lemarié, adding movement and ethereal charm to the ensemble.

If the gown was stunning, the veil was pure poetry. Stretching an impressive six metres, the airy tulle veil was adorned with embroidered birds and floral motifs, embellished with beads, feathers and hand-cut organza appliqués. Chanel revealed that the veil alone required over 3,000 hours of handwork, making it an artwork in its own right.

Read Also Newlyweds Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Enjoy Romantic Italian Honeymoon At White Lotus Hotel In Sicily

Dua kept the rest of her bridal styling elegant and understated. She paired the couture look with custom white satin pumps by Massaro and sparkling diamond earrings stacked delicately along her ears.

Standing beside her, Callum Turner looked equally dapper in a tailored custom suit by Louis Vuitton.