Dua Lipa Ditches Bridal Gown For White Skirt-Suit For Private Wedding With Callum Turner In London

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner married in London |

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are officially married! The global pop sensation and the British actor tied the knot on May 31 in an intimate ceremony at iconic Old Marylebone Town Hall in London, and unsurprisingly, their wedding style is already making headlines. Rather than opting for a conventional bridal gown, Dua chose a fashion-forward look that perfectly reflected her love for vintage glamour and modern tailoring.

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Dua Lipa's bridal look was anything but traditional

For her big day, Dua skipped the classic princess-style wedding dress for a sleek skirt suit-inspired by Bianca Jagger. Designed by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli, the custom ivory ensemble blended timeless elegance with contemporary edge.

The outfit featured a sharply tailored jacket crafted in a structured silhouette, elevated with statement gold-toned buttons that added a touch of signature Schiaparelli drama. Instead of pairing it with trousers, Dua chose a flowing asymmetric midi skirt that softened the structured tailoring of the look.

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Adding even more drama to the ensemble was a statement wide-brimmed hat by milliner Stephen Jones, detailed with gold accents underneath. She further accessorised with sheer white gloves, sparkling diamond jewellery, and a striking serpent-inspired necklace from Bulgari. Completing the bridal look were pointed white Christian Louboutin pumps.

Her beauty look stayed soft and romantic, featuring glowing skin, flushed cheeks, understated eye makeup, and nude lips. Dua wore her hair down in loose, effortless waves, allowing the outfit and accessories to remain the focal point.

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Callum Turner kept it classic

Standing beside his bride, Callum Turner embraced understated sophistication. The actor chose a double-breasted navy suit that balanced traditional tailoring with a contemporary feel.

Rather than breaking up the look with a white shirt, he opted for a tonal approach, pairing the suit with a matching navy dress shirt and coordinating silk tie. The monochromatic styling created a sleek, streamlined appearance while letting Dua's ivory ensemble take centre stage.