Halsey Turns Full Desi Bride In Red Lehenga With Indian-Origin Fiancé Avan Jogia In Sherwani, Sparks Wedding Rumours

Pop star Halsey and her fiancé-actor Avan Jogia have once again sent the internet into full meltdown mode, and this time, it is all thanks to a jaw-dropping desi fashion moment. While the couple is already engaged, their latest traditional appearance has fans convinced that a grand Indian wedding might just be around the corner.

Halsey and Avan's desi looks spark wedding rumours

The buzz began after Halsey dropped a personal photo carousel on social media with the caption, "mother, maiden, mage." Among candid snippets and everyday moments, one particular slide instantly stole attention online. In the now-viral picture, the singer looked every bit like an Indian royal bride in a richly embroidered maroon lehenga, paired with a heavily embellished blouse and a sheer dupatta elegantly draped over her head.

Standing beside her, Avan, whose father is a British-Indian, perfectly complemented the mood in an embroidered sherwani layered with vintage-style gold detailing.

Check out the picture below:

Unsurprisingly, social media users immediately flooded the comments section with speculation about wedding bells, with many wondering if the couple was secretly preparing for a traditional Indian ceremony.

Of course, fans were quick to remember that Halsey and Avan are already officially engaged. The pair first sparked romance rumours back in 2023 before confirming their relationship publicly. In September 2024, Avan reportedly proposed during a trip to Barcelona, after which Halsey subtly corrected a fan online for referring to him as her “boyfriend,” revealing he was actually her fiancé.

Duo's beloved Sabyasachi moment

Interestingly, this is not the first time the couple has embraced Indian fashion and won over desi audiences. Back in 2024, Halsey made headlines at the Gold Gala in Los Angeles when she stepped out in a vibrant lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

The elaborate ensemble featured a richly embroidered red blouse paired with a multi-coloured lehenga skirt covered in floral motifs, intricate threadwork, sequins, and traditional gota patti detailing. She styled the dramatic look with stacked bangles, statement jewellery, emerald earrings, and even a diamond belly ring, fully leaning into maximalist Indian glamour.

Meanwhile, Avan matched her aesthetic in a maroon embroidered bandhgala layered over coordinated separates, accessorised with layered chains and a rugged beard that completed the regal vibe.