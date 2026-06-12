Newlyweds Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Enjoy Romantic Italian Honeymoon At White Lotus Hotel In Sicily

After weeks of wedding celebrations, jaw-dropping ensembles, and headline-making appearances, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are finally slowing down and soaking in newlywed bliss. The singer and actor have been spotted enjoying a luxurious honeymoon in Sicily, where stunning sea views, historic architecture, and plenty of romance appear to be on the itinerary.

Inside Dua and Callum's luxurious honeymoon in Italy

Dua and Callum, who recently tied the knot in London before hosting extended celebrations in Italy, were photographed strolling hand-in-hand through the charming streets of Taormina, looking every bit the loved-up newlyweds. For their post-wedding getaway, the duo have checked into one of Sicily's most famous luxury properties, the San Domenico Palace in Taormina, as reported by the Daily Mail.

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The cliffside hotel, known for its breathtaking views of Mount Etna and the Mediterranean coastline, became globally famous after serving as the primary filming location for the second season of HBO's hit series The White Lotus.

With its historic monastery architecture, lush gardens, infinity pools, and panoramic views, the property has become a bucket-list destination for travellers seeking old-world Italian glamour. Reports suggest the couple are staying at the lavish hotel while exploring the picturesque Sicilian town together.

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From London wedding to Sicilian celebrations

Before heading off on their honeymoon, Dua and Callum officially became husband and wife during an intimate ceremony held at London's iconic Old Marylebone Town Hall on May 31.

The wedding quickly became a fashion talking point thanks to Dua's unconventional bridal look. Rather than opting for a traditional gown, the singer chose a custom ivory Schiaparelli ensemble designed by Daniel Roseberry. The outfit combined sharp tailoring with modern elegance, featuring a structured jacket adorned with gold-toned buttons and a flowing asymmetric skirt.

Read Also Dua Lipa Ditches Bridal Gown For White Skirt-Suit For Private Wedding With Callum Turner In London

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Adding extra drama to the bridal moment was a statement wide-brimmed hat by Stephen Jones. She completed the look with sheer gloves, sparkling Bulgari jewels, and white Christian Louboutin pumps.

Callum complemented his bride in a sophisticated double-breasted navy suit styled with a matching shirt and tie, creating a sleek monochromatic look.

The wedding festivities did not stop in London. Shortly afterwards, the newlyweds headed to Sicily for a multi-day celebration with close family and friends.

For a glamorous cocktail gathering, Dua embraced effortless Italian elegance in an ivory Bottega Veneta outfit featuring a halter-neck silhouette, woven detailing, and feather-trimmed accents. Bulgari jewellery and a matching clutch completed the look. Callum kept things classic in a beige tailored suit paired with a crisp white shirt.