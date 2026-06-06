Dua Lipa & Callum Turner's Italian Wedding Has Romantic Bookshelf Dedicated To How They Met

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner may have already said "I do" in London, but their wedding celebrations are far from over. After their intimate ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall on May 31, the newlyweds headed to Sicily, Italy, where they kicked off a dreamy multi-day wedding celebration surrounded by close friends and family.

And while the stunning venue, glamorous guests, and fashion moments grabbed eyeballs, it was one deeply personal giant bookshelf inspired by the couple's own love story that truly stole hearts.

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Wedding décor straight out of a romance novel

Photos from the couple's pre-wedding cocktail celebration in Palermo quickly went viral online, with fans obsessing over a massive bookshelf filled with real books that formed part of the event's décor.

Far from being a random design choice, the installation was a sentimental tribute to the exact moment their relationship began.

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According to Dua's interview with British Vogue, she and Callum officially met while dining separately at The River Cafe in London, where they were introduced by the restaurant's owner.

Months later, they unexpectedly crossed paths again while Dua was having dinner with a friend in Los Angeles. Recalling the moment, Dua shared that she instantly recognised him and thought, "Oh, it's that really hot guy from The River Cafe."

The conversation soon turned to books when Callum asked what she was reading. Coincidentally, both were immersed in the same novel, Trust by Hernan Diaz.

Dua later admitted that the coincidence made her feel "one thousand per cent" certain they were meant to meet.

Read Also Dua Lipa Ditches Bridal Gown For White Skirt-Suit For Private Wedding With Callum Turner In London

Callum also fondly remembered the encounter during an interview with The Sunday Times. Recalling their exchange, he revealed that when Dua mentioned she had just finished the first chapter, he responded with a line straight out of a romantic comedy: "So we're on the same page."

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Dua and Callum’s Sicily style

For the cocktail gathering, Dua oozed bold elegance in an ivory Bottega Veneta ensemble. The halter-neck design featured an open-back silhouette, intricate woven detailing, and a feather-trimmed hem that added texture and movement. She completed the look with Bulgari jewellery, a matching clutch, and a sleek watch.

Callum kept things timeless in a tailored beige suit paired with a crisp white shirt, complementing the relaxed luxury of the Sicilian celebration.