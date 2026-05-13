'Drip', 'Flex' & 'Fit Check': What Do These Fashion Terms Mean & Why Are They Relevant in 2026?

Gen Z fashion culture in 2026 is increasingly defined by internet slang including words such as 'drip', 'flex', 'extra', 'ate' and 'fit check'. These phrases, popularised through influencer content and viral videos, are now widely used to discuss style and confidence online.

Commonly used across TikTok and Instagram, the terms describe personal style, confidence and outfit showcases. Their growing popularity reflects the increasing influence of internet culture on modern fashion trends and self-expression.

According to the Red Lab Gen Z Slang Report that "captures the living, breathing vocabulary of a generation that speaks in reactions, sound bites and viral slang", here's what these term actually means.

Drip

What it is: Looking stylish, fashionable and on point.

Why it matters: Style is your social currency — it says a lot about who you are.

Learn: How you present yourself speaks volumes in today's world.

Flex

What it is: Showing off your achievements, style or wealth.

Why it matters: It's a way of signaling success or status to others.

Learn: Subtlety vs showing off — how you can flex can make or break how people see you.

Extra

What it is: Over-the-top, dramatic, or way too much.

Why it matters: It shows a person's intensity.

Learn: Being extra can be fun, but the balance is the key to avoid going overboard.

Ate

What it is: Used to praise someone for absolutely crushing it, whether it's in their appearance, action or vibe

Why it matters: It's a playful way to acknowledge someone's flawless performance.

Learn: Short phrases can pack a punch, giving a quick boost of positive affirmation and energy.

Fit Check

What it is: Showing off your outfit or checking out others' fit.

Why it matters: Fashion is social currency — your outfit speaks before you do.

Learn: Your self-presentation tells people who you are before you even say a word.

The Red Lab Fashion Guide

The Red Lab Gen Z Slang Report isn't just a glossary. It's a snapshot of how Gen Z communicates emotion, irony, rebellion, and authenticity in seconds.

"In every generation, language becomes a mirror reflecting how people see the world, connect, and create identity. For Gen Z, that mirror glows, glitches, and scrolls at the speed of a meme," says Carol Goyal.

"Behind every word is a mindset, playful yet purposeful, casual yet deeply expressive," Carol shares. "From 'rizz' to 'slay', each phrase carries more than attitude; it carries context, confidence, and culture."