'Bussin', 'Chef's Kiss' & 'Tea': Gen Z Slang Decoded And Defined

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Gen Z slang is fast, expressive, and often shaped by social media — their phrases carry tone, emotion, and context. If you're struggling to decipher Gen Z language, you've reached the right place.

This guide helps decode not just words, but also tone and context, offering insight into how the Internet generation communicates and connects.

The words for this week are 'Bussin', 'Chef's Kiss' and 'Tea'. Scroll down to find out what they mean, with tips on how they can be used in the right context.

Bussin

What it is? It is used when something is extremely good; typically used for food that's next level.

Popular among younger generations, the word is often used in casual conversations and online. So, if someone calls your meal 'bussin', it’s actually a compliment about its taste and quality.

Why it matters? It shows excitement and approval in a fun, casual way.

Tip: Slangs like this adds flavour to your communication, making it sound fresh and fun.

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Chef's Kiss

What it is? Gesture or phrase indicating perfection or flawless execution.

The 'chef’s kiss' is a hand gesture and expression used to indicate perfection. It involves bringing pinched fingers to the lips, kissing them, and tossing the hand away dramatically. Popular in online conversations, the gesture is often used to show strong approval or admiration for something outstanding.

Why it matters? It is a playful way to admire or appreciate excellence, adding a dash of flair to your approval.

Tip: Expressive gestures (like this one) make praise fun and memorable, making you feel more connected with the moment.

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Tea

What it is? Gossip or juicy information.

'Tea' is a slang used to describe gossip or inside information. Popular phrases like 'spill the tea' or 'serve the tea' mean sharing interesting or exclusive details. Widely used on social media, the term has become a common way for Gen Z to talk about gossip and trending conversations.

Why it matters: Builds connection and creates shared context in conversations.

Tip: Storytelling brings people together and strengthens bonds.

According to the Red Lab Gen Z Slang Report, Gen Z’s language goes beyond words, reflecting identity and culture. Phrases like rizz and slay carry deeper meaning, representing confidence, context and attitude. The report notes that this evolving style mirrors how younger generations communicate in a fast-moving digital, meme-driven world.

The Red Lab Gen Z Slang Report explores how younger generations use language to express emotion, irony and identity in fast, digital conversations.

Carol Goyal says Gen Z communication reflects a "glowing, glitching" mirror of modern culture. The report aims to help marketers, creatives and users better understand the evolving language of today’s online world.