 'Aura Points', 'Boujee' & 'Big Mood': Gen Z Is Obsessed With These Slangs But Do You Know What They Stand For?
'Aura Points', 'Boujee' & 'Big Mood': Gen Z Is Obsessed With These Slangs But Do You Know What They Stand For?

From Instagram reels to viral memes, Gen Z slang dominates online conversations. The Red Lab Gen Z Slang Report is your weekly guide to decoding relationship, career and lifestyle slangs of the 'Internet generation'. Count on this section as your "crash course in the fluent language of now".

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 05:23 PM IST
article-image
Canva

If your office WhatsApp group is filled with terms like ‘aura points’, 'boujee' and ‘big mood’, you are not alone. The Red Lab Gen Z Slang Report breaks down trending corporate jargon used by younger employees.

‘Aura points’ is about 'rating someone's vibe, confidence or cool factor', 'boujee' refers to 'someone who enjoys luxury and upscale lifestyle' and 'big mood' is about 'expressing strong relatability to a feeling or situation'.

Canva

The Red Lab Gen Z Slang Report

"The workplace today isn't just about finishing tasks, leading teams, or owning the boardroom — it's also about navigating a whole new language," says Carol Goyal, whose Red Lab aims to decode the rhythm of modern communications.

"Whether you're a marketer trying to connect, a creative who is chasing relevance, or simply someone trying to decode their feed, this report is your crash course in the fluent language of now," she adds.

article-image
Have you acquired enough aura points?

Have you acquired enough aura points?

Buzzwords of the week: Aura Points, Boujee and Big Mood

What does it mean? Aura Points

Social "energy score" someone accumulates through positive behaviour, style, or influence.

Why it matters? Recognizes social credibility and influence subtly.

Tip: Actions and behaviour shape perception online and offline.

What does it mean? Boujee

Refers to someone who has luxury, style, or a fancy vibe.

Why it matters? It adds a playful touch to recognizing someone's class, taste or status.

Tip: Words like this reflect aspirations.

What does it mean? Big Mood

A phrase to express that your feelings are on point or you're vibing with the situation.

Why it matters? It creates an instant connection with people who are feeling the same way.

Tip: When you relate to others, it strengthens social bonds and makes you more engaged with people around you.

article-image

New workplace lingo is about tone, not just tasks

The modern workplace runs on more than deadlines and deliverables — it thrives on tone and cultural context. From subtle slang to expressive cues, understanding the vibe is essential. Corporate communication is no longer straightforward; it blends tasks with tone, humour and cultural references. Employees must interpret the mood behind messages as much as the instructions themselves.

The Red Lab Gen Z Slang Report helps professionals navigate this evolving language, ensuring they grasp both the task and the underlying message.

