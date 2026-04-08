Gen Z Slang Guide: What Do Relationship Trends Like 'Zombieing' & 'Shadow-Crush' Mean?

Gen Z slang now dominates conversations across social media, from Instagram reels to viral memes. The Red Lab Gen Z Slang Report breaks down popular terms weekly, covering themes like relationships, careers, and lifestyle.

Designed as a crash course, it aims to help readers understand and keep up with the internet generation's evolving language. Scroll down to take a look at the words of the week.

Zombieing

What it is? Someone who ghosts you suddenly comes back like nothing happened.

Why it matters? It reopens emotional wounds.

Learning: Closure isn't a revolving door.

A person who previously cut off contact returns without apology or explanation it is called Zombieing. One should not let that behaviour slide because someone who previously ghosted you suddenly reappears in your life without any apology or explanation.

While it may feel good to reconnect with an ex, it is hard for many to pick up the conversation from where one left it. Also, the motive behind such behaviour varies, and it is often linked to personal convenience or renewed interest, leaving the other person uncertain.

Shadow Crush

What it is? A silent crush that influences behaviour subtly.

Why it matters? Show how quiet emotions still impact decisions.

Learning: Awareness = clarity.

Shadow Crush describes a hidden or low-key romantic interest. It refers to someone admiring or following a person quietly without openly expressing feelings. It highlights how modern attraction often plays out discreetly on social media, with emotions kept hidden rather than directly expressed.

The Red Lab Gen Z Slang Report

"The workplace today isn't just about finishing tasks, leading teams, or owning the boardroom — it's also about navigating a whole new language," says Carol Goyal, whose Red Lab aims to decode the rhythm of modern communications.

"Whether you're a marketer trying to connect, a creative who is chasing relevance, or simply someone trying to decode their feed, this report is your crash course in the fluent language of now," she adds.