What Does The Internet Slang 'Mid' Mean? Also Find Out Why Gen Z Keep Using 'That's Fire'?

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From memes to Instagram reels, Gen Z slang rules online conversations. The Red Lab’s Gen Z Slang Report offers a weekly breakdown of relationship, career, and lifestyle lingo, giving readers a clear understanding of the Internet generation’s language.

Count on it as your weekly crash course in speaking the language of today’s most digitally connected generation.

Scroll down to take a look at the words for the week.

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Mid

What it is: When something is mediocre or average.

Why it matters: A quick critique for something that isn't impressive.

Tip: Humour is often used to comment on things that don't live up to expectations.

Fire

What it is: Something that's amazing, incredible, or just perfect.

Why it matters: Quick, expressive praise for something that's on point.

Tip: Short compliments like this are punchy and get straight to the point.

The Red Lab Gen Z Slang Report

"The workplace today isn't just about finishing tasks, leading teams, or owning the boardroom — it's also about navigating a whole new language," says Carol Goyal, whose Red Lab aims to decode the rhythm of modern communications.

"Whether you're a marketer trying to connect, a creative who is chasing relevance, or simply someone trying to decode their feed, this report is your crash course in the fluent language of now," she adds.

Modern workplace communication goes beyond deadlines and deliverables, blending tasks with tone, humour, and cultural references. Subtle slang and expressive cues make understanding the underlying vibe essential.

The Red Lab Gen Z Slang Report helps professionals decode this evolving language, ensuring they grasp both the task and the message behind it.